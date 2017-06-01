23°
Kernaghan returns to Rocky's Great Western

1st Jun 2017 10:00 AM
OUTBACK CLUB: Lee Kernaghan returns to the Great Western Hotel this weekend.
OUTBACK CLUB: Lee Kernaghan returns to the Great Western Hotel this weekend. Contributed

THEY'RE the boys from the bush, and they're back in town ... again.

Lee Kernaghan is returning to the Great Western Hotel this weekend to celebrate 25 years since the release of his seminal single, the opening track of his 1992 album The Outback Club. The venue holds a special significance for Lee, who was once a co-owner of the hotel.

"Playing to my home state crowds is always fantastic,” said Lee.

"Queenslanders love their country music and I can promise everyone one hell of country music party on this 25th Anniversary Tour.

"The June dates in Queensland have already half sold out with Bundaberg and Mackay selling out three weeks before we hit town.

"The response has been incredible everywhere.

"It is going to be a special night when we return to the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton. I once was the very proud owner of the iconic Great Western and I have fond memories from those days.”

An avid supporter of all things Queensland, Lee recently returned from a whirlwind trip to the north to celebrate the re-signing of North Queensland Cowboys Johnathan Thurston at an event held at the Townsville Entertainment Centre, the same venue he'll return to play on June 10 in a massive show that will feature special guests The Wolfe Brothers, James Blundell and Tania Kernaghan.

He'll be joined by this guests in Rockhampton as well. The tour has been one big party since it started in March.

"I am having the time of my life out on the road with the 25th anniversary tour,” said Lee.

"The shows are selling out, the crowds have been coming along to party and celebrate with us every night and I don't think I have ever had more fun performing these songs.”

The Boys From The Bush 25th Anniversary Tour features all of Lee's classic hits, ballads and rural anthems that have won him a nationwide legion of fans that he prefers to call 'mates'.

Lee Kernaghan returns to The Great Western Hotel Saturday from 6pm.

