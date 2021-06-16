The Matildas suffered an Olympic Games scare when captain Sam Kerr was forced off with a hip injury in Australia’s 0-0 draw with Sweden.

Just minutes before being replaced in Wednesday morning’s friendly in Kalmar, star striker Kerr hit the woodwork with a blistering drive as the Matildas desperately searched for their first win under new coach Tony Gustavsson.

That was the closest the Matildas came to scoring, but they at least kept a confidence-boosting clean sheet after conceding 13 goals in three previous losses under Gustavsson.

The attention will now turn to ensuring Kerr is fully fit for the Matildas’ Tokyo Olympics campaign starting next month.

“My thoughts are mixed to be honest,” Gustavsson said after the draw.

“I think there’s parts of it that is solid, especially defensively. Sweden is a really, really good attacking team, especially on counters.

“I don’t think we were as intense and aggressive and attacking minded as we have been in previous games.”

Goalkeeper Teagan Micah was given her Matildas debut and didn’t disappoint, making an outstanding save in the 20th minute to deny Sweden’s Julia Roddar.

“It’s such an honour – no words can ever express that,” 23-year-old Micah said.

“I’m so glad the girls dug deep, got a clean sheet ... it’s a bit more of a positive leading into the Olympics.

“To come back after a few losses and put in a good performance, it’s a morale booster even though it was a draw.”

Originally published as Kerr hurt as Matildas end losing run with clean sheet