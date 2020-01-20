Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Kerr surrounded by teammates after scoring for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Sam Kerr surrounded by teammates after scoring for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Soccer

Kerr opens Chelsea account in thumping win

20th Jan 2020 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Matildas skipper Sam Kerr has opened her Women's Super League account as Chelsea hammered league leaders Arsenal 4-1 at Meadow Park.

Kerr nodded home a deep cross from Norwegian winger Guro Reiten on 13 minutes to put the Blues 2-0 up shortly after Bethany England had given Chelsea an early lead on Sunday.

A stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the area from Sophie Ingle increased Chelsea's lead seven minutes later to stun the hosts who had lost just once this season and won their last five matches.

 

Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her first goal for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her first goal for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

 

Reigning champions Arsenal, who are coached by Australian Joe Montemurro, found themselves 4-0 down after 68 minutes when Reiten headed past Manuela Zinsberger from close range.

 

 

Beth Mead grabbed a consolation for the Gunners but Chelsea closed the game out in efficient manner to wrap up a third successive victory.

 

Sam Kerr takes a selfie with a fan after the game. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Sam Kerr takes a selfie with a fan after the game. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

 

The Blues sit a point behind new leaders Manchester City, who usurped Arsenal on goal difference after beating Birmingham 2-0.

But Emma Hayes' side have a game in hand.

More Stories

Show More
chelsea sam kerr womens super league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        premium_icon Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        News CHURCH and family members ostracised victims of child sex abuse carried out by a Central Queensland church leader and ‘uncle’.

        Water police continue to search for man missing at sea

        premium_icon Water police continue to search for man missing at sea

        News Coast Guard Yeppoon and Coast Guard Keppel Sands were heavily involved during the...

        Locals see red over skate park maintenance issues

        premium_icon Locals see red over skate park maintenance issues

        News Seeing his beloved skate park inundated with water and mud spurred a local to call...

        Mayor demands government take Shoalwater bushfire action

        premium_icon Mayor demands government take Shoalwater bushfire action

        News Mayor Ludwig is not content to wait for action on the findings of Royal Commission...