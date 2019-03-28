Kerri-Anne Kennerley opens up about husband’s death

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has returned to television for the first time since her husband John passed away a month ago, saying she's struggling being by herself.

Kerri-Anne and John were married for 35 years before he passed away from complications of a fall that left him a paraplegic in 2016.

He was 78 years old.

It was a long, hard road for the couple, but eventually John regained the ability to move and speak, though he was still wheelchair bound.

Kerri-Anne's grief was palpable as she laid her beloved husband to rest on May 11.

Appearing on Studio 10 this morning, she said even though her husband was not in good health, it was still a shock to lose him.

"It was a shock because I thought I had John for many, many, many years," she told her co-hosts.

"A lot of things happened very quickly.

"It was a terrible shock but after the accident there was always a next.

"Get breathing, get eating, the next stage - which wheelchair to get.

"There was always a next."

Kennerley teared up as she spoke of now being alone after being part of a pair for so long.

"John and I had been a team for so many years," she said.

"We were always together, we thought as two.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley. Picture: Tim Hunter.

John Kennerley and Kerri-Anne Kennerley in 2013.

"And now there's only one. It hurts.

"My primary thought process is 'How would John react? What would John want me to do?

"And that's really comforting.

"It's not fair, but life happens."

The TV presenter made the announcement of her husband's death on the morning of February 28 on Instagram where she shared a photo from their wedding day.

"It's with a heavy heart and awful sadness that I let you know that my beautiful husband John passed away last night," Kerri-Anne wrote.

Kerri Anne Kennerley and her husband John celebrating their 32nd year of marraige.

"As you all know, John has faced some tremendous challenges over the past few years and with each he has been extraordinarily brave and determined to overcome those hurdles and live a normal life.

"I want to thank everyone at St Vincent's Hospital for the beautiful care they have provided to John in his last days.

"John passed away peacefully with his son Simon and me by his side.

"John, you were the love of my life."

TV Legend Kerri-Anne Kennerley and husband John.