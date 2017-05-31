26°
News

Rocky road blocked after car smashes into parked vehicle

Melanie Plane
| 31st May 2017 8:22 AM Updated: 9:26 AM
Kerrigan St crash
Kerrigan St crash Allan Reinikka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 8.30AM: KERRIGAN St is blocked in both directions following a two vehicle crash near Merrill Avenue.

Two people involved in the crash are being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service while QFES crews and police work to clear the scene.

BREAKING 8.20AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a two vehicle crash on Kerrigan St, Frenchville.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle has smashed into a parked car and is 'smoking'.

While there are no reports of injuries at this stage, it is understood the vehicles are 'very badly damaged'.

QLD Fire and Emergency Services are working to make the scene safe while QAS assess those involved.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  kerrigan street crash

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

BREAKING: Lane closed as car 'flips' on Yeppoon Rd

BREAKING: Lane closed as car 'flips' on Yeppoon Rd

Emergency services responding to a single vehicle roll over on Yeppoon Rd

REVEALED: Women charged as prison escape details emerge

No Caption

Investigation into decision of prison authoritities launched

WATCH: BOM shocked as 'vorticity' brings CQ twister

BIZARRE: BOM have "no explanation" for the twister that has formed over CQ.

BOM left shocked as a twister forms in CQ in fine conditions.

Woman hospitalised after late night car smash

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Wandal crash sees one person rushed to hospital

Local Partners

Quay Street has Queenslander fever

The region will mark game one by using it's feature lighting to paint the town maroon on Tuesday, Wednesday, (and if we win) Thursday nights.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Exporting our kitchen skills

TEMPTING: Willby's Training Restaurant.

Exporting our kitchen skills

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Find out what's happening across CQ right here.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Married at First Sight's Simon and Alene announce split in joint statement.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

The Old Station Fly In and Heritage Show hits great heights

ACROBATIC: The RAAF Roulettes dazzled the crowd with a stunning aerial display.

Thousands of fans saw The Old Station Fly In and Heritage Show.

Shock Rocky announcement fuels online anger

RIDING ON: Rockhampton Show-goers enjoy the spinning Coaster ride at the 2016 show.

Issues identified with pre-paid ticket bundles, two weeks from show

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Wine and dine with the experts

CHEERS: get along to Headricks Lane on Saturday 3rd June for a wine lunch with a difference, presented by South Australian Winemaker Greg Cooley of Greg Cooley Wines.

SA Winemaker Greg Cooley of Greg Cooley Wines visits Rockhampton.

ATTENTION INVESTORS!!

Units 1and2/16 Orr Avenue, Kawana 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 349000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great investment returns and tenants already secured. This low set, low maintenance brick...

Refreshed and Transformed

26 Geaney Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $320,000

This neat and tidy lowset rendered home in Norman Gardens must be SOLD to finalise an Estate. Property features: * Three bedrooms / 2 with built ins * Air...

AUCTION - Hotel Freehold for Sale Rockhampton

385 Lakes Creek Road, Koongal 4701

Commercial An opportunity now exists to purchase this quaint hotel in this high ... Auction on site...

An opportunity now exists to purchase this quaint hotel in this high traffic exposed, North Rockhampton location. Positioned on a very generous 1,608*m2 corner...

An Extraordinary Offering in Rockyview

11 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 Auction on site...

Standing proudly at 11 Constance Avenue this commanding property has a street presence which is second to none. A true statement of lifestyle and opulence, this...

Fantastic Home, Great location, Near New

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 $330,000

Motivated sellers, inspections welcomed. This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $368,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

EVERYTHING IS ALL DONE. MOVE IN TODAY. $355,000 OFFERS OVER.

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 NEW PRICE $355,000...

BUILT and READY to move in NOW!!! Under ground power & services. NBN. Just over 2 YEARS OLD - No waiting for a build. Still has Builders Warranty. - Extra high...

RED HOT PRICE and PRIVATE IN LOCATION!

79 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Situated at the very end of a private cul-de-sac, this tidy highset 3 bedroom home is on a fully fenced 455 m allotment convenient to a major shopping centre and...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!