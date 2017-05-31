Rocky road blocked after car smashes into parked vehicle

UPDATE 8.30AM: KERRIGAN St is blocked in both directions following a two vehicle crash near Merrill Avenue.

Two people involved in the crash are being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service while QFES crews and police work to clear the scene.

BREAKING 8.20AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a two vehicle crash on Kerrigan St, Frenchville.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle has smashed into a parked car and is 'smoking'.

While there are no reports of injuries at this stage, it is understood the vehicles are 'very badly damaged'.

QLD Fire and Emergency Services are working to make the scene safe while QAS assess those involved.

More to come.