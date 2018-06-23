Kershaw camping backed

AN expert witness says the use of Kershaw Gardens for overnight parking of RVs and caravans is permitted under the council's management.

Since opening in December 2013, the free camping ground has been a hive for travellers passing through the city.

But owners of the region's caravan parks aren't happy with the grounds, saying it's taking their business.

Caravan Parks Association of Queensland Limited (CPAOQL) has submitted an application against the council and State Government to cease all operations at the large camping ground on Moores Creek Rd.

CPAOQL filed the application late last year claiming it was an "unlawful use" of the land and requested a Material Change of Use.

The park is predominantly State owned land under the trusteeship of Rockhampton Regional Council.

In an affidavit filed with the Planning and Environment Court in Brisbane, town planner and director of Reel Planning, Gregory Ovenden, said he supported the council's use.

Mr Ovenden, who inspected the site over Easter and during Beef Week, said the car park in which RVs and caravans are allowed to stay for up to 48 hours is less than 3.47 per cent of the area of Kershaw Gardens.

During his Beef Week inspection, Mr Ovenden said the car park contained 15 to 20 RVs and caravans each evening.

Describing Kershaw Park as a major regional park, Mr Ovenden said these parks are a destination for both residents as well as visitors and tourists.

"In my opinion, the overnight parking of self-contained vehicles for a short-period is a reasonable expectation to form part of the normal range of activities in a major recreation park in a regional centre,” he said.

Mr Ovenden said he was aware of other major recreation parks in regional Queensland which contain facilities such as water parks, and outdoor entertainment in the form of amphitheatres, food and drink kiosks, visitor centres, and markets.

"On face value these activities could be considered a use in their own right, however, in the context of the size/scale of the park and its position in the hierarchy which is generally classified as a major or regional park, they are, in my opinion, an ancillary part of the operation and function of the park,” he said.

"For the same reason, I do not think that limited overnight accommodation in Kershaw Gardens for the benefit of the travelling park, is a use in its own right.”

To support his opinion, Mr Ovenden said the overnight parking is operated by council without direct fee or reward, it cannot be booked or reserved, and allowed stays of up to 48 hours only.

The vehicles of visitors staying overnight must also be self-contained, there is no camping outside of vehicles permitted and no facilities are provided with the parking such as dump points, 24-hour showers/toilets, camp kitchens, laundries, pools or dedicated recreation spaces.

The matter will next come up for review on August 16.