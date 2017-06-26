26°
Kershaw Gardens mega transformation takes huge step

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 26th Jun 2017 6:16 AM
TO COME: An artist's impression of the new central play area in Kershaw Gardens. Works start this week .
TO COME: An artist's impression of the new central play area in Kershaw Gardens. Works start this week . Photo contributed ROK240516kersh

IT'S became a haven to caravanners and a popular picnic and walking location for Rockhampton residents.

But there is still more work to be done.

And the key milestone of change at the popular Kershaw Gardens starts this week as the civil works of the redevelopment of the play area starts.

The Rockhampton Regional Council's redevelopment of the gardens will include an "expansive” water play area inspired by the Fitzroy River, playgrounds for all ages with a focus on nature play and a new, modern monorail.

The monorail was incorporated into the new design after extensive community consultation.

The central precinct will also feature an expanded Knight St car park, new shade and picnic shelters, barbecues and amenities, as well as increased lighting for night use.

The restoration has reached a key milestone this week with civil works starting on the Central Precinct.

Initial earthworks by JM Kelly are expected to take up to 10 weeks with access and parking restrictions in place at the Knight Street Car Park continuing throughout the redevelopment phase.

Pauline and Frank Crick.
Pauline and Frank Crick. Allan Reinikka ROK250617akershaw

The gardens' caravan parking area was packed Saturday afternoon with reports of more than 30 vans parked in the free space - a great change since Cyclone Marcia roared through the region in 2015.

"You have to remember that Tropical Cyclone Marcia saw up to 70% of trees lost in some areas and exposed areas of the old landfill along with structural damage to buildings and park furniture,” Parks, Recreation and Sport committee chair Councillor Cherie Rutherford said.

"Cleaning up the initial damage and capping the southern end of the gardens - which saw 7500 tonnes of soil trucked in - has been an effort in itself.

"Council has also taken the opportunity to address site drainage by improving water flow into and through the ephemeral wetlands, resulting in better environmental outcomes for the receiving environment (Moores Creek).

"We flagged at the start of this year that there was still a lot to be done.

"Residents have been so patient and understanding during these works and while it is going to look worse before it looks better, we are heading towards a better Kershaw Gardens with the redevelopment to include playgrounds, a maze, shade trees, picnic shelters, barbecues and other amenities,” Cr Rutherford said.

