Kershaw Gardens on track for August 11 opening, say council

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council insists Kershaw Gardens remains on track to open next Saturday as contractors race to finish the $16 million project.

Large mounds of top soil and fill remained on site yesterday as crews frantically put the finishing touches to the new look playground, which is set to open on August 11.

Tradies are working tirelessly on the old landfill site, installing new playgrounds, equipment, walkways, gardens and features.

CLOCK TICKING: Kershaw Gardens is on track to open on August 11. Allan Reinikka ROK010818akershaw

Mayor Margaret Strelow said all of the hard infrastructure and exciting new elements of Kershaw Gardens' new play area are finished and ready to go.

"Our parks crews are now busy adding final touches to the landscaping with planting and turf now being laid ahead of our grand re-opening on Saturday, August 11,” she said.

The playground was originally due to open this Saturday but the opening date was put back a week after it clashed with the annual Rocky Swap at the Showgrounds.

The extra week's preparation came as a relief to the council, however, it appears contractors are still facing a race against time to get the job done.

Kershaw Gardens redevelopment. Allan Reinikka ROK010818akershaw

Passer-by Jenny George, from North Rockhampton, who surveyed the site with her two grandchildren, said the children were looking forward to opening day.

"They can't wait, they are very excited,” she said.

"Looking at the site, it still seems like they have a lot to do but they seem to be working around the clock to get it done.

"Hopefully it will all be done by next weekend.”

The new space includes swings, play equipment, a monorail and artificial waterway.

A wet play area will represent the Fitzroy River for families to paddle and play in.

Council's parks officers created the idea of a 200mm deep meandering water course that represents the flow of the water through the Fitzroy River from Riverslea out to the sea.

Kershaw Gardens redevelopment. Allan Reinikka ROK010818akershaw

One of the big ticket items is Wyatt's Wonder Web, named after Livingstone Shire councillor and former Rockhampton City Council Parks and Gardens boss Tom Wyatt.

Cr Wyatt was instrumental in the landfill site being converted to gardens.

Across the top of the structure, the letters 'Rockhampton' are spelt out, channelling the famous Hollywood sign.

Kershaw Gardens redevelopment. Allan Reinikka ROK010818akershaw

First opened in 1988, Kershaw Gardens was devastated by Cyclone Marcia in February 2015.

This year marks the garden's 30th birthday.

Work began on the project last June.

The project has had $16 million of funding overall, with $6.6 million in council funding, $5 million in Queensland Government's Building Our Region and $4.4 million Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.