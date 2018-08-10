Kershaw Gardens opens Saturday: From dump to dream

Wyatt's Wonder Web is a giant, colourful spiderweb that will entertain for hours.

After a sneak peak of the new Kershaw Gardens ahead of today's opening, and a test run of its equipment which led to a few spills, I can declare it a wow factor winner.

With the massive play park overflowing with exciting new stuff, it was hard to know where to start. If you're struggling to choose, I would recommend Wyatt's Wonder Web or the hamster wheel (where most of the spills occurred).

The hamsters wheel, while fairly self-explanatory, provides the laughs and packs a punch if you lose control and/or are too slow to keep up with its pace.

Along with the addition of the new attractions, some much loved rides are making a return.

The old mono-rail that we all loved, and forgot about, has been restored with a new rail and cars to make it truly unforgettable.

The new rides were even too much temptation for the local politicians yesterday, many of whom couldn't resist putting them to the test.

Cr Barry O'Rourke tried out the new and improved mono-rail with Cr Drew Wickerson and Cr Cherie Rutherford.

Cr Rutherford also gave the flying fox her tick of approval.

Mayor Margaret Strelow is very impressed with the new play park, saying it will give some of the better play parks in Queensland a run for their money.

"I am convinced Kershaw Gardens will be Queensland's best play park for children,” she said.

"The transformation here over the past 18 months or so has been extraordinary.”

KERSHAW MAP: Where to find all the new attractions in Kershaw Gardens. Contributed

Away from the large play ground there is also a new water play section, with a man-made river running through it, modelled off Rockhampton's Fitzroy River.

This will no doubt be a popular attraction during the summer.

Kids of all ages will be eager to try all the new rides, and there will no doubt be some blues over who gets to try what first, but there certainly won't be any shortage of things to entertain the kids, and the adults, for hours.

After Cyclone Marcia destroyed the park, upturned trees and returned it back into a dump, this redevelopment, 18 months in the making, is a fantastic new addition to Rockhampton.

All in all, the $16 million revamp has transformed the old, tired Kershaw Gardens into a genuinely fun and exciting play area that will be an instant hit with anyone who manages to conquer the hamster wheel.

Kershaw Garden opens Saturday at 9am with the official opening of the "river'' at 10.30am.