Kershaw: open for fun times these school holidays

THESE school holidays will be the first for the newly-revitalised Kershaw Gardens.

From Wyatt's Wonder Web with obstacles, tunnels, climbing ropes and ladders to the Fitzroy River water play area for those hotter days - Kershaw has it all now. And don't forget the beloved, famous monorail.

Free cooking classes at Stockland Rockhampton. Budding mini chefs can join the Colourful Chef on a cooking adventure in the fully interactive class. Each child will get to take home their own paper chef's hat and their own meal they made themselves. Sessions are held each weekday from 10am - 1pm on The Terrace. Children will need to be booked in at Stockland's Customer Care Desk.

From Thursday, Bills Amusements will host the Rocky Family Carnival at the PCYC's Stapleton Park. Free entry with $5 rides and $30 unlimited rides armbands. Carnival will go until October 7.

Heritage Village: Feed the animals, ride on the stage coach or in the vintage cars and more . Entry is $10. One adult free per family. Enclosed shoes must be worn. On every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of school holidays.

Down at the beach, the weather is warming up for fun in the sun at the Yeppoon Lagoon. The 2500 square metre resort style pool with a children's play area is open from 6am to 9pm each day. Entry is free and there is a cafe on-site.

For a bit more adventorous play, Keppel Kraken is just down the road and open from 6am to 9pm daily. The kids will have hours of fun under the umbrella spray bucket and the five sea creature sculptures.