Kev celebrates 50 years in the butcher biz

On this day in 1971, an eager young man of only 16 years donned his first apron and began his apprenticeship as a butcher.

Fast forward 50 years and today Kev Brown, owner of Kev Brown’s Butchery, is a household name for many Rockhampton locals.

Mr Brown started his trade at Conaghan Brothers where he worked with various business owners.

In 1988 Mr Brown, now 66, decided to spread his wings and give it a go himself, and for the past 32 years he has successfully run his own business, located in the newly renovated shopping complex, Yamba Road Central.

Over the past 50 years, Kev has witnessed many changes in the meat industry and consumer habits.

“The latest trend has been the up-market steaks and gourmet sausages,” he said.

“We also stock a range of pre-prepared meals; you have to keep up to date with the market.”

Kev said keeping the family business small meant he was able to get to know many of his customers by name and maintain a high level of service.

He and his wife Denise have raised three sons in Rockhampton, and they’ve put 13 apprentices through his various shops.

They have five grandchildren who live close by, which means they get to visit often.

“We’re very fortunate in that aspect,” he said.

Mr Brown said he got a good deal of enjoyment from knowing he was providing the community with a good product.

“I have always been a big believer in the saying that “people don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it’,” he said.

“I’ve got people I used to give cheerios to when they were kids still coming back,” he said.

“Now they bring their kids for a cheerio.”