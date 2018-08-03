Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Defence lawyer Brian McGowran and accused child sex offender Kevin Leslie Baker leave Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Defence lawyer Brian McGowran and accused child sex offender Kevin Leslie Baker leave Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Melanie Plane
Crime

Kevin Leslie Baker's charges to go to higher courts

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Aug 2018 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WANDAL man accused of historical child sex offences is expected to have his matters handed up to the District Court this morning at a committal hearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Kevin Leslie Baker, 78, has been charged with alleged child historical sex offences including 24 counts of indecent treatment of boys under 14 years, five counts of indecent treatment of girls under 17 years, 14 counts of carnal knowledge with a child under the age of 16, and one count each of unlawful wounding and deprivation of liberty.

Several counts of common assault are included in the charges.

Common assault is usually only dealt with in the Magistrates Court, but these charges relate to more serious offences and a request will be made to have them handed up to a higher court so the matters can be dealt with together.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ PT had steroid parcels sent to step son

    premium_icon CQ PT had steroid parcels sent to step son

    Crime He once had a very muscular physique from Muay Thai competition and working as a physical trainer, but sported a less muscular physique yesterday.

    Family traumatised after vicious dog attack

    premium_icon Family traumatised after vicious dog attack

    Pets & Animals They were part of the family and had names

    CQ cotton growers face dismal water allocations

    premium_icon CQ cotton growers face dismal water allocations

    Environment Fairbairn Dam is at its lowest level in a decade

    Astronomer explains the light mistaken for plane crash

    premium_icon Astronomer explains the light mistaken for plane crash

    News Matt Barber says he can understand the mistake

    Local Partners