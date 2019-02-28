Proctor desperate to return to finals footy

ONCE upon a time, finals football and Kevin Proctor went hand-in-hand.

The veteran second-rower featured in the play-offs in six consecutive NRL seasons from 2011 to 2016 before moving from Melbourne to join the Titans.

Since then, it has been slim pickings: He has tasted victory in just 13 of the 39 games he has played in Gold Coast colours and the club have not bettered 14th overall in those two seasons.

But there is considerable belief surrounding the 2019 Titans and that is reflected in the Currumbin-Tugun junior's declaration that a spot in the top eight is a must for this year.

"Less than that would be a disappointment for us," Proctor said.

Kevin Proctor in action for the Maori All Stars on February 15. Picture: AAP Image

"As long as everyone stays healthy and we get a bit of luck on our side, we should go all right hopefully."

Proctor admitted he had missed not being part of high stakes September football since leaving the Storm.

"You kind of miss it when you are not involved in it. I'd like the Titans to be involved in it just because I think the city needs it and deserves it," he said.

"We've always been on the fringe and never really quite there so I reckon if we do get there it would bring a lot more supporters to the club and I suppose more sponsors.

"Especially for like Rebecca Frizelle and Darryl Kelly and those guys, they all deserve it because they have put so much into this club."

Ash Taylor (left) and Kevin Proctor are hoping to build on their right edge combination. Picture: Jerad Williams

Buoyed by an "awesome week" in the Maori All Stars camp, Proctor hopes he can play his part in Gold Coast's success as he and right edge halves ace Ash Taylor strive to match the combination Proctor and Cooper Cronk once were renowned for in Melbourne.

"We have been training really well together. I am really comfortable with Ash," said the New Zealand international, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday.

"I think it's going to go up a step this year."

Proctor is in the starting side that will face the Broncos on Saturday night at Cbus Super Stadium for their last trial match of the pre-season.