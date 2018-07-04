Menu
Embattled Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey. Picture: AFP
Celebrity

Spacey facing multiple new allegations

by Gene Maddaus
4th Jul 2018 8:22 AM

SCOTLAND Yard is investigating three new sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey dating as far back as 1996.

London police had earlier confirmed three other investigations against the Oscar-winning actor, bringing the total to six.

The three new accusations were first reported by TMZ, and confirmed by police to Variety.

On February 8, a man reported that he had been sexually assaulted in 2008 in Lambeth, the borough of London where the Old Vic Theatre is located. Another man came forward on February 14, saying that he had been sexually abused in Gloucester in 2013. The third allegation concerns a man who alleges he was assaulted in Westminster in 1996.

Each of the cases is being investigated by the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command of the Metropolitan Police. That includes the accusation from Gloucester, which is about 160km west of London.

 

Spacey’s career is in tatters since the first allegations against him were made public last October. Picture: AP
The police launched the initial investigation in November, after receiving a report of a sexual assault that occurred in Lambeth in 2008. Another victim came forward that month to report an assault that occurred in Lambeth in 2005, and the third allegation in December concerned a case out of Westminster in 2005. Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic for 11 years, starting in 2003. In November, the theatre's board of trustees announced that 20 men had come forward with claims against Spacey. The board issued an apology, noting that a "cult of personality" around Spacey may have intimidated young actors from coming forward earlier.

