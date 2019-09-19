Kevin Spacey sex accuser dead

A MALE massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died, however the lawsuit may still continue, according to court records.

Spacey is being investigated in London and Los Angeles over several allegations and faced a federal lawsuit alleging he assaulted the late masseur.

Lawyers for Spacey, real name Kevin Fowler, filed a "notice of statement noting plaintiff's death" in the federal case on Tuesday, The Sun reports.

They said they were informed on September 11 that the masseur had "recently passed."

The filing said: "No further information or details have been given to Mr Fowler's counsel, but Plaintiff's counsel stated they intended to notify the Court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future."

The massage therapist had claimed he was attacked by the House of Cards actor three years ago during a massage session in Malibu.

Spacey, 60, allegedly twice grabbed the masseur's hand and guided it to his private parts, the suit said.

The Oscar winner was also accused of grabbing the alleged victim's shoulders in an attempt to kiss him and trying to fondle his genitalia.

Spacey also allegedly asked to perform a sex act on the massage therapist - causing him to bolt from the session.

The Hollywood actor strongly denies the allegations against him.

The lawsuit could be continued by the therapist's estate in the wake of his death, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.