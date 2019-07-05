Kevvie’s Origin SOS to Coach Whisperer

Kevin Walters has gone back to his mind coach.

Kevin Walters has gone back to his mind coach.

Maybe he will find the extra one per cent that takes Queensland to Origin glory - but Bradley Charles Stubbs was back in Maroons camp as Kevin Walters looks at every option to bring the shield home. SUBSCRIBE NOW.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Walters has ramped-up his use of mind coach Bradley Charles Stubbs, extending his influence to the entire Queensland playing squad ahead of Game Three at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Walters began working with Stubbs, who charges $5500 an hour, before Origin I, but with the series on the line following Queensland's 38-6 rout in Perth, the Maroons coach has asked him to help his players.

Stubbs was invited into Queensland camp last Monday night. The man who helped Roosters coach Trent Robinson win last year's NRL premiership met Queensland players for the first time to teach them about his Science of Belief.

Facing a second consecutive series defeat, Walters is leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of Origin supremacy and believes the mysterious Stubbs can give his Maroons side a winning edge in the decider.

Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans confirmed the presence of Stubbs and praised the "expect to win" methodology that has inspired Robinson and former Souths coach Michael Maguire.

"As a side, I think we got something out of it," Cherry-Evans said.

If it works for Queensland, no one should have a problem. Image: Adam Head

"That was the one positive to come from it.

"It was hard at the start because we didn't know who he (Stubbs) was. But once we met him, and saw him and listened to him explain what he does and how it's worked before, we all walked out as a playing group nodding our head saying this is what it's for and this is what can happen as a result of it.

"We got a good understanding of what he is all about and why he does what he does.

"We got a good explanation as to how he works and the impact he can have.

"We now know exactly what he is doing and why he does it.

"As a player, he has been in contact with me through our coach and it was nice to put a face to the name and to put it all together.

"What he said made a lot of sense to me."

Walters' confident remarks during this series are a by-product of Stubbs' teachings.

A key plank in his methods is the "one-percent advantage" in which Stubbs asks clients to read a tailored message every morning when they wake up, and again before they go to sleep.

Maroons hooker Ben Hunt praised Stubbs' style.

"He's the type of guy who brought a lot of energy and positivity to what he spoke about," he said.

"It was really just about believing in what we can do and being our best come Wednesday.

"He spoke about believing in yourself and your teammates that they'll do a job and get it done.

"I totally believe in the team we have here and he just drove that into us."

Ben Hunt isn’t afraid of trying something new. Image: Adam Head

Stubbs' new agent Max Markson said the mind coach can be Queensland's X-factor.

"I've known Brad for about seven or eight years and he has an amazing track record," he said.

"Usually, he doesn't talk to the players, he normally just works with the coaches, he's the Coach Whisperer.

"People who say it's mumbo jumbo speak with ignorance.

"He gives organisations an extra one per cent and that can be the difference between winning and losing for the Maroons.

"His record helping teams win is quite incredible and I have no doubt he can be helpful for the Maroons players on how to win this week."