Key Capras' signing to miss season opener with fracture

STAGE SET: CQ Capras captain Jack Madden (front right) with fellow club captains at the 2019 Intrust Super Cup launch. QRL MEDIA

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras' skipper Jack Madden is urging his players to back themselves with the start of the 2019 Intrust Super Cup season just days away.

The new-look Capras will open their campaign against Souths Logan Magpies at Davies Park at 3pm on Sunday.

Madden is counting down to kick-off after being sidelined with injury for the best part of 2018.

"I'm very excited, and I'm looking forward to the first game,” he said.

"I just want to get out there and do well for the team and lead the boys around.

"I'm keen to put some games back to back. I just want to play some footy and get back to my best.

"All the boys are ready to go and pretty happy it is real game time now.”

The Capras have reaped the rewards of a gruelling pre-season, scoring wins over Wynnum Manly and Mackay in their two trial games.

Experienced NRL player Matt Wright (left) with Capras head coach David Faiumu. PAM MCKAY

While he appreciates trials "don't mean a hell of a lot come Round 1”, Madden said the Capras could take some confidence from those results.

He said one of the most pleasing aspects was the dramatic improvement in the team's defence in game two.

The Capras will boast more than 450 games of NRL experience with Matt Wright and Eddy Pettybourne joining Dave Taylor in the line-up.

Madden said that experience would be invaluable to what was a pretty young side.

Unfortunately, the Capras will be without Pettybourne who will miss five weeks after breaking his foot in the game against Mackay.

CQ Capras' Eddy Pettybourne charges into the Mackay Cutters defence in the trial game in which he broke his foot. Jann Houley

Madden was unable to single out a stand-out performer in pre-season.

"Everyone's been doing well and that's what we need - everyone from one to 17 doing their job,” Madden said.

"We want to go out and win games. That's the reason we play footy and that's exactly what we'll be doing.”

Madden said new coach David Faiumu had placed a heavy emphasis on players getting the "little effort areas” right.

"We want to take it game by game. We're just looking to this week and getting the season off to a good start and hopefully a winning one,” he said.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Matt Wright, Kainoa Gudgeon, Bessie Aufaga-To'omaga, Nathan Bassani, Luke George, Maipele Morseau, Jack Madden, Ryan Jefferey, Aaron Teroi, Jamie Hill, William Cullen, Aaron Pene, Billy Gilbert, George Grant, Chalice Atoi, Jack Lote, David Taylor, Jack White.