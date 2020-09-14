Key Capricornia players to watch at state titles

Capricornia’s defence held firm as they scored two wins on the opening day of the Queensland secondary schoolboys hockey championships yesterday. Photo: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Capricornia and Northern will be out to extend their winning runs on day two of the Queensland secondary schoolboys titles in Rockhampton today.

They were the only teams to win two from two on the first day of competition yesterday.

Capricornia scored a come-from-behind 5-2 win over Peninsula and a gritty 3-1 win over Wide Bay, while Northern beat Met North 2-1 and South Coast 1-nil.

Ten teams are contesting the championships, and the action continues from 8.30am today at Kalka Shades (see draw below).

Capricornia coach Aaron Harmsworth believes he has the team to challenge for the title.

He was pleased to get the two wins yesterday but stressed that the players had to maintain their intensity and consistency for the whole tournament.

The Capricornia line-up includes players from Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay.

Key players for Capricornia are (from left) Callum White, Hayden Pease, Ryley Bobart and Noah Gauci.

Four Capricornia players to watch:

Callum White (midfield): The most senior player, is highly energetic and beaming with confidence. Can score a goal if given an opportunity.

Noah Gauci (striker): Very potent attacker who can score goals from any position. Noted as one of the most talented drag flickers for his age across the nation.

Hayden Pease (midfield): Absolute workhorse who plays big in the big games. Has excellent control of the ball with great passing game.

Ryley Bobart (back): Will be the rock at the back. High hockey IQ. Has good vision and will be relied upon to set the team up structurally and drive them around the park.

Wide Bay's Harrisen Douma. Photo: Jann Houley

Today’s draw

8.30am: Northern v Met East

9.10am: Wide Bay v Darling Downs

10.10am: Met North v South Coast

10.50am: Capricornia v Peninsula

11.50am: Met West v Northern

12.30pm: Sunshine Coast v Darling Downs

1.30pm: Met East v South Coast

2.10pm: Wide Bay v Peninsula

3.10pm: Met North v Met West

3.50pm: Capricornia v Sunshine Coast

Yesterday’s action between Metropolitan North and Northern. Photo: Jann Houley

Yesterday’s results

Pool A: Met East 5 d Met West 1, Northern 2 d Met North 1, South Coast 5 d Met West 0, Met North 3 d Met East 0, Northern 1 d South Coast 0

Pool B: Darling Downs 5 d Peninsula 3, Wide Bay 3 d Sunshine Coast 0, Capricornia 5 d Darling Downs 2, Peninsula 3 v Sunshine Coast 3, Capricornia 3 d Wide Bay 1

