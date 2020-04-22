Menu
Hastings Deering's Peter Martin with Bridget Dunning and Dan Cox.
Key CQ employer faring well through COVID-19

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
While the impact of COVID-19 has hit hard many local businesses like bars, restaurants, tourism operators and more recently CQUniversity, other businesses appear to be continuing largely unaffected.

One of Central Queensland’s largest employers with a workforce of over 1,500 between its Rockhampton and Mackay facilities, Hastings Deering claimed it’s ‘business as usual’, with no disruption to service operations to customers across the region.

Hastings Deering’s CQ area manager Peter Martin said although COVID-19 restrictions created a new operations landscape, the company had adapted swiftly with little impact to pre-virus day to day operations.

“We have implemented a number of strategies to ensure our teams and customers remain safe from hard barriers between customers and counter collection staff to maintaining the 1.5m social distancing rule,” he said.

“As many employees as possible are working from home and we have increased the number of cleaners in the business and increased cleaning schedule frequencies.

“There has been an increase to customers using our local delivery service with many now ordering via our parts online services.

“That being said our level of walk in customers has remained constant.”

Mr Martin said the business’ supply chain was largely unaffected and where flights were cancelled, they quickly converted to road.

“Due to our close proximity to the Caterpillar Distribution Centre in Brisbane means very little delays,” he said.

“Adding to that the international Supply Chain is largely unaffected as most freight travels via sea out of America which is experiencing minimal impacts’

Servicing of machinery continues as normal according to Mr Martin, along with our field services.

“We have good channels of communication open between all of our clients to ensure everyone’s health is a priority,” he said.

This follows the release of an economic research paper released last week by CQUniversity economist John Rolfe found mining and resource-centric regions maybe positioned to weather the economic damage posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

