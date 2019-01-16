Key details revealed for GKI's energy and water future

GREATER CLARITY: The government confirmed plans to provide Great Keppel Island with water and power by linking Emu Park via a submarine connection to Fisherman's Beach.

GREATER CLARITY: The government confirmed plans to provide Great Keppel Island with water and power by linking Emu Park via a submarine connection to Fisherman's Beach. Knight Frank

LINGERING questions surrounding Great Keppel Island's future energy and water needs were answered by the Queensland Government yesterday.

Since last year, the Department of Innovation, Tourism Industry Development and the Commonwealth Games (DITID) has worked on $25 million the Great Keppel Island (GKI) Rejuvenation Pilot project, which aimed to deliver common-user water and electricity infrastructure to support existing tourism operators, residents, and future tourism development projects.

With calls by some stakeholders for the island to remain self sufficient, the DITID's latest newsletter explained how the government envisaged GKI's businesses and residents would satisfy their energy and water requirements in the future.

Following a detailed assessment of the technical, environmental, social and economic merits of a range of options including renewable and non-renewable alternatives, the DITID concluded that it was not feasible for the island to be powered by renewable energy alone during the initial stages of development.

There were a number of reasons provided why, including "the environmental impacts with renewable power generation alone requiring clearing of at least 17 hectares of land for the infrastructure”.

"The capital cost was also significantly more than the mainland connection option, requiring higher ongoing operational and maintenance costs,” the newsletter said.

"Infrastructure would be less resilient to cyclone or severe weather event, meaning longer and more costly repairs.”

The renewable only option was also regarded as being less reliable than grid connections, requiring new approval processes with longer delivery time frames.

"While the mainland connection option is being progressed, there will be capability to incorporate renewable energy as part of the resort development to complement mainland power,” the report said.

The project's scope involves the installation of approximately 13.5km of power, water and telecommunications infrastructure via submarine connections buried two metres below the sea floor between Emu Park across Keppel Bay to GKI.

It also includes the supply and installation of supporting infrastructure including on-island reticulation, pumping stations, substations and a reservoir.

Acting Tourism Industry Development Minister Di Farmer said GKI had huge potential as an international hub for tourists with a reliable supply of power and water crucial for tourism businesses to operate on the island.

"That's why we're investing millions of dollars to establish a mainland connection to support businesses in the region and create tourism jobs on Great Keppel Island,” Ms Farmer said.

In previous Morning Bulletin reports, it was revealed that tourism operators struggled with the cost of powering their businesses, relying on diesel shipped in by barge to power their generators.

While it was operating, Great Keppel Island's Resort reportedly required $30,000 per week worth of diesel.

According to Kelly Harris who runs the island's largest operational business, Great Keppel Island Hideaway Resort, spends between $130,000 and $150,000 annually on fuel.

Not only was the mainland connection supportive for local businesses, but was regarded by the government as crucial for leveraging private investment.

Work will continue on refining the project through the planning and design phase which runs until June.

"This includes further technical design work, programming delivery, progressing monitoring and geotechnical investigations and continuing to engage with key stakeholders including State and Federal Government agencies,” the report said.

"This includes pursuit of a Federal Government funding contribution.”