Key horses to watch in first race of year at Callaghan Park

In what promises to be a grand start to racing at Callaghan Park in 2021, the Rockhampton Jockey Club has set the benchmark high with a nine race TAB card there on Wednesday.

The meeting has all the hallmarks of a “beauty” with some of Rockhampton best younger horses and older stars set to make their presence felt.

Racing will commence at 12.25PM with the running of the XXXX Gold QTIS 2YO Class 2 (1050m) where two top young juveniles will clash.

Tom Smith’s Capricornia Yearling Sale graduate Yarralinda will carry the number one saddlecloth with 59kg with the trainer’s sister Elly to ride.

Yarralinda (f Better Than Ready-Max’s Girl) cost Cooktown owner Darryl Paradise $13,250 at last year’s online CYS and has proven to be a bargain buy.

From a handful of starts the filly has accrued $50,850 in prize money and already looms as a top contender for the rich CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) at Callaghan Park in April.

Last start she carried 58kg to a comfortable finish at Mackay over the 1050 metres course so she does look well suited again on Wednesday.

The Nick Walsh trained privately bred Hidden Dragon fill Hidden Joy looks the logical danger to Yarralinda and their clash will be one of the most interesting on the card.

The father and son combination of Fred and Tom Smith have five of the six runners in the race.

Tom will also saddle-up newcomer Whispering Moss (TAB 4) while dad Fred will be busy with Kashkar (RAB 3); Tahalia Gold (TAB 5) and Cody Altem (TAB 6).

Actually, young Tom could be in for a field day as he will also saddle genuine prospects Oswana (R 2 – TAB 2) and Conquering Judas (R 9 – TAB 5).

Another trainer expected to commence his winning ways at Callaghan Park this year is the Sunshine Coast based Garnett Taylor.

He has outstanding chances with Bold and Lucy (R2 – TAB 5); Back When (R 4 – TAB 1) and Bold Hunter (R 7 – TAB 7).

Taylor, a former premier trainer when based in Rockhampton, has somewhat a freakish winning record when his horses hit the Bruce Highway and head north.

So much so that at his last three tours of duty to Rockhampton and Yeppoon he has produced two winning doubles as well as another winner.

At his fourth last trip to Callaghan Park while not winning a race Garnett had two placegetters.

His successful association with Brisbane based Ryan Wiggins who holds the reins on his trio of runners on Wednesday looks set to continue.

The reappearance of the Ricky Vale trained former topliner Mr Attitude (R 6 -TAB 1) and Michael and Christine Dore’s Takings (TAB 5) in the CYS Open Handicap (1050m) will also be worth the watch.

The best bet on Wednesday’s card appears as the Phillip Burke trained Fast Song (R 5 – TAB 1) which is to ridden by Ashley Butler.

Fast Song only has to run up to his last start narrow defeat in stronger company to start the year off on a winning note for his patient connections.