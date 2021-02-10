Key issues you need to know from new mayor’s first meeting

The new council table at their first meeting on Tuesday with Mayor Tony Williams at the chair.

The new council table at their first meeting on Tuesday with Mayor Tony Williams at the chair.

A round of applause began the Rockhampton Regional Council meeting on Tuesday as new Mayor Tony Williams chaired his first meeting.

Cr Williams paid thanks to the councillors, council staff and the community for their patience over the past month during the by-election and said he was eager to take Rockhampton to the next step.

Mayor Tony Williams in the mayoral chair for his first official council meeting as mayor on Tuesday February 9, 2021.

Councillor Neil Fisher was thanked for stepping up into the role of Acting Mayor in the absence of former mayor Margaret Strelow.

Key issues:

Councillor Shane Latcham tabled a petition for a recreational park at Norman Gardens on the council-owned land near Nagle Dr, to be accessed from Springfield Dr.

It was referred to the next Parks and Recreation Portfolio workshop.

A motion was passed to change the terms of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Gift Fund to the Rockhampton Museum of Art.

A new philanthropy board was also approved, to include Dr Leonie Gray as chair with members Maria Harms, Zac Garven and Bronwyn Fenech.

A tender for $173,816.50 for new drainage material to be used at Gracemere Landfill was also approved.

The operational plan for the second quarter of 2020-21 (October to December) was also presented by various representatives of from departments speaking.

Of note, it was mentioned the Rockhampton Museum of Art was 85 per cent completed and 1,400 metres of new footpath had been constructed across the region.

Advance Rockhampton general manager Greg Bowden spoke about ongoing engagement with the mining industry and the preparations leading up to Rockynats.

Passenger numbers at Rockhampton Airport had significant growth with 93,724 in quarter two, compared to 59,124 in the previous quarter.

Rookwood Weir was also spoken about in some detail and councillors asked questions on water allocations however this was referred to Sunwater.

Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling’s performance was discussed and it was stated due to the fire at the Parkhurst recycling plant, three trucks were still being sent to Mackay and two trucks to Brisbane each week for the recycling.

A budget review was then tabled as there was a number of changes required in the 2020/21 budget, particularly in capital revenue and expenditure areas.

The original deficit of $5.4m is now forecast to be $5.1m.

Various differences which were not originally budgeted contributed to the downward movement of the deficit:

> Depreciation expenses of new assets: Increase of $882,000

> By-election expense: Increase of $468,000

> Flying fox dispersal expenses activities required, particularly at the airport: Increase of $133,000

> Venue operations expenses: Increase of $294,000

> Tree planting funds moved: Reduction of $375,000

> Planning and regulatory fees and charges revenue: Increase of $957,000

> Airport security grant revenue: Increase of $688,000

> Events increased expenditure for Rockynats and Beef 2021: Increase of $150,00.

The capital budget has also changed due to the removal of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee revenue and increase of $9.8m for the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant and other projects.

Council officers were met with disarrange when they presented a motion to not introduce quarterly rates billing.

The idea was presented in May 2020 in a bid to distribute the financial burden to ratepayers and council officers believe it will have a number of impacts on council.

Various questions were asked of the officers and it was decided it would go to a workshop.

The next item was to sign off on a by-election to fill the vacancy of Division 3 as Cr Williams moved into his new role as mayor.

Cr Williams said he was very sad to leave the role of Division 3 after 16 years but was looking forward to representing the community in a different way.

The last meeting item was a request from Councillor Shane Latcham for an additional $5,000 to his travel budget.

The request was met with some conmment from other councillors that councillors needed to learn to manage their budgets and that other council staff had been on travel bans in a bid to cut down the council’s costs during COVID.