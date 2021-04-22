Key official may quit after sex-tape scandal

Catharine Lumby has worked tirelessly to help improve rugby league’s off-field culture, but another scandal has tested her resolve.

Catharine Lumby has worked tirelessly to help improve rugby league’s off-field culture, but another scandal has tested her resolve.

NRL gender adviser Catharine Lumby says she is considering stepping down from her role after the league was embroiled in another sex tape scandal.

The NRL integrity unit is investigating a player after footage emerged of him engaged in sex in a public toilet.

The Parramatta Eels released a statement confirming the club was aware of an incident involving one of its players.

"We understand that those on the video have been illegally filmed by another person without consent and that an attempt has been made to distribute the video to media outlets and on social media platforms," the statement read.

"The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and is taking the matter very seriously, particularly given the potential invasion of privacy of those involved.

"The club will not be making any further comment."

The clip lasts just five seconds and was filmed over the toilet door.

The woman at the centre of the video is reportedly preparing to launch legal action against the person who filmed the video without her consent.

The NRL integrity unit is investigating a high-profile NRL star after footage emerged of him engaged in sex in a public toilet. Picture: Supplied

And while Lumby agrees filming without consent is morally inappropriate, she is disappointed that rugby league is continually in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Lumby has worked tirelessly to help improve league's off-field culture since joining the NRL in 2004.

She almost quit her role back in 2017 after being disappointed with the lack of change when it comes to respecting woman.

Now Lumby is threatening to walk away again following another sex-tape scandal.

"Some days I feel like I'm hitting my head against a brick wall, and frankly, I don't know where the leadership in the NRL is on this anymore," Lumby told Channel 7's Sunrise.

"I mean, I don't see the same level of commitment, so I'm really reconsidering my position.

"In fact, I might have a chat to Andrew Abdo today. I don't know Peter V'landys, but I was pretty impressed before with the leadership.

"But I wonder whether they are really committed to this.

"And it is interesting because we are going through a cultural reckoning on the issue of sexual assault and harassment of women in Australia.

"I think the NRL was out loud and proud early on this, and I'm not really seeing that now."

Asked if she felt snubbed that ARLC chairman Peter V'landys hasn't contacted her following the latest sex-tape video scandal, Lumby said: "It isn't about me, it is about the issue.

"But (former chairman) Peter Beattie picked the phone up on the regular to me, and I appreciated that because it showed me that he cared."

Originally published as Key official may quit after sex-tape scandal