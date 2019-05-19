Key player back for Capras in home game against Redcliffe

WELCOME RETURN: Capras' Bill Cullen has not played since Round 2.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras will welcome Bill Cullen back for their Round 10 home clash against the Redcliffe Dolphins today.

The experienced back-rower has not suited up for the Capras since suffering a back injury in the team's 36-16 loss to Wynnum Manly on March 16.

The Capras are on the bottom of the Intrust Super Cup ladder, having won just one game, their season opener against Souths Logan Magpies.

They will field their strongest team this season against Redcliffe and coach David Faiumu is hoping this is the weekend the tide turns.

"It is a winnable game on Sunday. We've just got to give ourselves every chance to be in the contest and compete a little bit harder in those tough periods when they're throwing everything at us,” Faiumu said.

"Redcliffe aren't travelling as well as they would like but they're still going to be a tough outfit.

"They have been troubling teams and we'll need to be on our game.

Capras' coach David Faiumu: "It is a winnable game on Sunday.” Allan Reinikka ROK061217acapras1

"We just need to play simple footy, don't try to push things.

"We have to complete our sets, kick long and then back our defensive systems.

"We need to work for everything, compete for everything and put Redcliffe under pressure and see how they go.”

Faiumu noticed a distinct improvement in his team in their last game a fortnight ago.

They came back from an early 16-point deficit to get within 10 points of the eighth-placed Ipswich.

"We did play a lot better than we had been in previous weeks so that was a shining light,” Faiumu said.

Front rower Aaron Pene has been one of the Capras best this season. Jann Houley

"We managed to score a few tries and put on some really good plays and defensively we were a little bit better.

"We were able to fight back and hold them out in certain areas but we've just go to do it for longer periods.”

Faiumu is hoping for a big crowd this weekend.

"The guys are pretty excited about playing on a Sunday afternoon in front of their home crowd,” he said.

The ISC game kicks off at 3pm. The Hastings Deering Colts game between the Capras and Redcliffe starts at 1pm.

CAPRAS TEAM

Kainoa Gudgeon, Maipele Morseu, BJ Aufaga-Toomaga, Nathan Bassani, Elijah Anderson, Matthew Wright, Jack Madden, Eddie Pettybourne, Aaron Teroi, Aaron Pene, Bill Cullen, Sione Veukiso, Jamie Hill, Eli Noovao, Peter Rogers, Aaron Flanagan, Jack Lote