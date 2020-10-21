Key roles for two of Rocky rugby league’s leading ladies

Belinda Sharpe, pictured during her history-making NRL game last year, will referee the NRLW grand final on Sunday. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

TWO Rockhampton products will feature in Sunday’s NRLW grand final – in two different roles.

Belinda Sharpe will referee the decider, while Tamika Upton will line up at fullback for the defending champions, the Brisbane Broncos.

They will take on the Sydney Roosters at 3.05pm at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

Sharpe made rugby league history last year when she became the first female referee to officiate an NRL game, taking the whistle in the Round 18 game between Brisbane and Canterbury at Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane Broncos fullback Tamika Upton in action against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 2 of the NRLW. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Upton will be gunning for her second NRLW title as the Broncos chase the three-peat.

The 23-year-old has been in red-hot form this season.

She scored at hat-trick in Round 1 against the New Zealand Warriors, becoming just the third player in NRLW history to do it.

She finished the regular season as the leading try-scorer and the player with the most line breaks, was the second highest points scorer and third in tackle breaks.

Upton finished second on the Dally M Female Player of the Year leaderboard, just two points behind winner Ali Brigginshaw, the Broncos inspirational skipper.

