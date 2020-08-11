Key things you need to know from Rocky Council meeting

ADAVANCE Rockhampton, the Local Government Association of Queensland annual conference and the Rockhampton Show holiday were key items of discussion at today’s Rockhampton Regional Council meeting.

Due to the new council terms, there was not a lot of outstanding business or reports presented.

As there were very little reports, there was no declarations of interest in matters in the agenda – this can usually be quite lengthy by the time it comes to an end of a council term.

The LGAQ annual conference in October at the Gold Coast was discussed.

Mayor Margaret Strelow and Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher, along with newly elected councillors Shane Latcham and Donna Kirkland expressed an interest to attend.

The Advance Rockhampton Economic Development Advisory Committee ended with the end of the council term and a new reference group was discussed, which was met with much hesitation by councillors.

The community assistance program’s successful winners of round one were discussed.

The Morning Bulletin will have a seperate report on the organisations and projects.

Next year’s show holiday was also discussed, as the date has to be nominated by the end of the month.

Thursday, June 10, 2021 was presented as the special agricultural show holiday.

Councillor Donna Kirkland questioned why it couldn’t be a Friday.

It was said around the table that is had been a long, ongoing saga and involved the schedule of the other shows with the Showmen’s Guild.

It was passed that the Thursday be requested, with Cr Kirkland voting against the motion.

A contract for waste resources was approved for council with Kriaris Tranpsort for recyclable processing services.

The meeting went into closed business, with the agenda stating two items: “potential commercial opportunity at Rockhampton Airport” and “tender consideration plan and lease at Rockhampton Airport”.

The next council meeting will be held on August 25.