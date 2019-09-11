KFC launches wedding service.

IF YOU'RE engaged and love fried chicken then we've got good news for you.

KFC has today launched a wedding service for six lucky couples looking to tie the knot legally, Kentucky Fried Chicken style.

All you need to do is head to the company's website and lodge an application explaining why you want to be married in KFC, with applications judged on originality and creativity.

The weddings will be held from October until May next year, and it's a pretty sweet deal if you're a Colonel fan.

The nuptials will include a KFC-themed celebrant, food truck, photo booth, customised chicken buckets for that very unique guest wedding souvenir as well as music.

KFC Australia managing director Nikki Lawson said the wedding service was a "genuine service" prompted by the many proposals and wedding shoots that had taken place inside the fast-food outlet over the years.

"KFC is all about living your best life, and we were flattered that so many of our fans are showing that Aussie larrikin spirit by asking us to be a part of their big day," she said.

"Over the years we've seen some amazing Facebook comments and have heard of some incredible proposals from fans taking place in our restaurants in Australia and around the world. Seeing these we thought bucket, let's create a KFC wedding service!

"We think it's important that this isn't just a one-off affair and that as many of our fans have the chance to get a KFC wedding - so we're making this available for eight months as a genuine service for anyone living in Australia."

KFC-themed wedding shoots have been growing in popularity, with Queensland couple Joel and Payton Giacomantonio stopping at their local KFC last year for their first meal as a married couple.

Their wedding photographer Shanelle King-Massey came along for the special occasion, capturing the couple and their bridal party tucking into fried chicken and posing outside the restaurant.

In 2016, this New Zealand couple's wedding photo went viral.



In 2016, New Zealand couple Ashleigh and Louis Davis saw their wedding photo go viral after they posed for a photo outside a KFC restaurant in between their wedding and reception.

"I've always had a special relationship with KFC so it made sense," Mr Davis told the New Zealand Herald at the time.

"I knew we were going to take the classic, cheesy photos. She had the team of photographers, team of videographers to get the classic shots. But I knew the photos that are crack up and the ones you look back on are where you're doing something different."

In response, KFC gifted the couple with return airfares to Louisville, Kentucky.