KFC SuperCoach BBL: Tom Sangster’s team revealed

Tom Sangster has named his SuperCoach BBL team for 2020-21 and he has some string mail on an under-owned Thunder cheapie.

WICKETKEEPERS

Josh Philippe

Sydney Sixers, Wicketkeeper/Batsman, $150,800

Best gun purchase in the position given most expensive players are unavailable for the season start - Matthew Wade (Test team), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (England), Tom Banton (reserve player for England) and Alex Carey (not officially signed and has the bye if he returns to the Strikers). Philippe scored the third most runs of any player last season.

RESERVE

Baxter Holt

Sydney Thunder, Wicketkeeper/Batsman, $42,000

Bottom-dollar cheapies who is unlikely to play given he's behind Matthew Gilkes and Sam Billings in the wicketkeeper pecking order at the Thunder. Perfect candidate for the VC loophole.

Tom Sangster has named both Glenn Maxwell and Ollie Davies in his KFC SuperCoach BBL team.

BATSMEN

Marcus Stoinis

Melbourne Stars, Batsman/Bowler, $185,700

The Stars have the double in Round 1 so load up on their best players. Stoinis certainly falls into that category after topping the run scorers list last season and notching the second most KFC SuperCoach points of any player. Captain.

Glenn Maxwell

Melbourne Stars, Batsman/Bowler, $185,000

See above on Stoinis. Stars are hot commodities for the opening round but be wary not to go too hard as they have the bye in round three. Maxwell finished top 10 for runs last year and took a very handy 10 wickets. He could challenge Stoinis for the captaincy if it's a slow pitch and he's guaranteed to bowl.

Chris Lynn

Brisbane Heat, Batsman, $131,900

More of a sentimental pick than a considered one. It's been a long time since Lynn produced anything of substance at any level. He therefore starts quite cheap, but seemingly for good reason given his average of 17.25 in the recent Caribbean Premier League. That said, Lynn is the top BBL run scorer in history and wins a slot in the Sangster's Paradise squad for now before the coaching staff come to their senses.

Usman Khawaja

Sydney Thunder, Batsman, $115,000

Khawaja's Test snubbing is music to the ears of KFC SuperCoaches. Seemingly locked in for the entire tournament, the Thunder star starts outrageously cheap after a poor season where he averaged just 23. But going on a career BBL average of 37, that's massive unders.

Cameron Bancroft

Perth Scorchers, Batsman/Wicketkeeper, $84,200

Perth's batting is decidedly weak this year, before Christmas at least, which all but guarantees Bancroft a spot in the top three at an affordable price. He has very little competition for a top-order spot with English imports Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone unavailable until after Christmas, while locals Cameron Green (Test squad) and Mitchell Marsh (injury) are also in doubt.

RESERVES

Ashton Turner

Perth Scorchers, Batsman, $62,500

Ditto from above. The weak Scorchers batting line-up means an increased reliance on Turner, who could bat as high as four after generally being a finisher over his career. Turner was hampered by a finger injury last year and barely struck a blow. He therefore starts cheap but was considered a white ball lock for Australia prior to last summer.

Oliver Davies

Sydney Thunder, Batsman, $42,000

This kid is the hottest T20 youngster in NSW - possibly Australia - right now. Davies was tipped to debut last year before picking up a wrist injury but will get his chance this year after a thunderous start to the Sydney grade season. It's hard to see where he fits in at the Thunder but the way he's going they'll simply have to find a spot for him.

BOWLERS

D'Arcy Short

Hobart Hurricanes, Batsman/Bowler, $245,200

This is an obvious one. Not only is Short the most damaging batsman in the BBL, he's also a very handy bowler (six wickets at a scalp every 17 balls last year). What's more, the Hurricanes have the double in Round 2, when he's an obvious captain.

James Faulkner

Hobart Hurricanes, Bowler, $155,800

Like Short, Faulkner has the double in Round 2. KFC SuperCoaches must therefore start with at least two Hurricanes in preparation. Faulkner isn't the player he once was and the lack of dual position is a blow, but he's capable of going large with both bat and ball. Will assess form and fitness before locking in given recent injury struggles.

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Melbourne Stars, Bowler, $138,600

Will be a popular choice given the Stars have the double in the opening round. The former Australian short-form regular is a genuine wicket-taker at this level and can hit a long ball down the order.

Dan Christian

Sydney Sixers, Batsman/Bowler, $105,000

First player picked. Strangely, Christian only bowled 20.4 overs in 14 matches last year and averaged 12.8 with the bat after falling out of favour at the Renegades. He therefore starts very cheap but will take on huge responsibility at the Sixers, who are without Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon (Test squad) and Tom Curran (England), who isn't available until after Christmas. Translation: Christian should bowl four overs every match. Add to that his lusty blows as a late-innings floater and we are almost guaranteed price rises.

Billy Stanlake

Melbourne Stars, Bowler, $75,400

Had an absolute shocker last year (only four wickets at 75) and therefore starts cheap. I'm not the biggest fan of Big Billy but he has the double in Round 1 and is therefore very hard to turn down at the price.

RESERVES

Rashid Khan

Adelaide Strikers, Bowler, $192,300

Has the bye in Round 1 but will be the most sought-after player in the competition thereafter given the Strikers have doubles in Round 2 and 3. It's a big risk to stash this much money on the bench for the opening week, but KFC SuperCoaches simply have to look ahead at the schedule and cop short term pain for long term gain. Plus, it's Rashid Freakin Khan.

Will Sutherland

Melbourne Renegades, Batsman/Bowler, $79,900

Steadily improving as a player after some injury-marred seasons. Will bowl four over every game and can hit them as long as anyone. Hopefully this is the season he breaks out at a very affordable price.

Green, then who? SuperCoach BBL's best bargain buys

Originally published as KFC SuperCoach BBL: Tom Sangster's team revealed