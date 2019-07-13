Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amir Khan floors Billy Dib. Picture: Dave Pinegar
Amir Khan floors Billy Dib. Picture: Dave Pinegar
Boxing

Khan KOs Aussie Dib on ‘bizarre’ night

by John Hutchinson
13th Jul 2019 4:03 PM

AMIR Khan dumped Billy Dib to the canvas twice on the way to a predictable fourth-round KO victory in Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning.

The British boxer will hope the victory sets up a mouth-watering mega-money clash against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

It was an easy night's work for the supposed $12.5 million the former welterweight world champ pocketed from the mismatch.

"I felt comfortable in there, we had to work on a strategy and I slowed everything down and made sure I was hitting him with the right shots," Khan said.

"It was a quick turnaround after the fight with Crawford. I have to give credit to Billy. He's a two-time world champion and he put in a good performance.

"We want the Manny Pacquiao fight, let's hope he comes to Saudi Arabia. Hopefully we come back at the end of the year and bring Manny Pacquiao here."

Khan gave a glimpse of his speed in the first round as he caught Dib with a couple of nice rights before stepping out to reassess.

Dib, 33, tasted canvas in the second round and managed to get to his feet on eight, but it seemed a matter of when and not if he would be stopped.

It was a solid left that thundered Billy the Kid's chin as the Aussie made a terrible lunge forward.

The third round was all about Dib trying to survive, which he surprisingly managed, but the immense weight and power difference between the two was showing.

Dib, who stepped up two weights for the fight, was dumped to the floor in the fourth round after an explosive array of shots from Khan, and the towel was immediately thrown in.

For his efforts, Khan collected the WBC International Welterweight belt - but it's not one he will be sitting alongside his world versions.

It will also help the 2004 Olympic silver medallist forget about his horror loss in the fight previous against world champion Terence Crawford.

Boxing fans will now be hoping Khan, 32, can set up a scrap against his former stablemate Pacquiao.

Khan said he would retire if he lost against Dib, but hopes victory will set up a Pacquiao scrap.

The Filipino multi-weight world champ fights Keith Thurman next weekend.

There is of course old rival Kell Brook as an option, but that seems further away than ever to get set up.

FURY WINS AFTER PETERS CLAIMS REF INJURED HIM

Samuel Peter claims a shoulder injury. Picture: Dave Pinegar
Samuel Peter claims a shoulder injury. Picture: Dave Pinegar

In the chief support of the night at the Hughie Fury was involved in a shambles of a fight at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah - but got the victory against Samuel Peter.

It was all over in the seventh round as Peter was pulled out with an apparent dislocated shoulder - which he seemed to blame referee Ingo Barrabas for.

Peter had hammered in two low blows to Fury - the cousin of heavyweight star Tyson - before the referee rushed in to separate the fighters.

After catching one of Peter's punches to the nose, Barrabas pushed him to the ropes, from where the 38-year-old claimed his shoulder popped out.

After a three-minute delay with doctors called to the apron, it was eventually waved off.

"I was very disappointed with how it ended. There were a lot of blows in there but that's how it is.

"I think frustration came in and when he was getting hit he was landing with the low blows.

"He just wanted to get out of there, it wasn't a genuine injury, he just bottled it.

"I took his best shots but it is what it is."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

More Stories

amir khan billy dib boxing hughie fury manny pacquaio samuel peter wbc international welterweight
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Visitors are praising Rocky's River Festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Visitors are praising Rocky's River Festival

    Council News Bigger and better than ever, you have to see it for yourself.

    People power mobilising against cost hike in levy charge

    premium_icon People power mobilising against cost hike in levy charge

    Council News Property owners gathered to vent anger at the fact finding forum.

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    What's on around Rocky this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around Rocky this weekend

    News Long weekend activities to keep the family entertained