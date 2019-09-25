Khloe Kardashian poses completely nude in racy post

Khloe Kardashian has posed for one of her most revealing photos yet, appearing completely naked in a steamy bed snap.

The 35-year-old mother, the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters, stripped down for the photo, which appeared on her sister Kourtney's lifestyle website, Poosh.

Using only a sheet to cover the front of her body, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is currently streaming its new season on Foxtel, is promoting her "slow jams" playlist on Spotify for the website's readers.

Designed to help listeners get "connected with your feelings", Khloe's playlist includes songs by Adele, Sam Smith, Deborah Cox and the late Whitney Houston.

The snap follows a series of risque photos posted to Khloe's Instagram page of late.

Just yesterday the reality star uploaded a gorgeous photo that showed off her cleavage, which attracted the attention of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the father of her child, True.

In a now deleted comment, the NBA star, who was dumped by Khloe after he cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods in February, wrote: "Perfection" with the love heart eyed emoji.

The pair are attempting to co-parent, as seen in last week's episode of KUWTK where Khloe allowed Tristan to attend their daughter's first birthday party.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Prior to the lavish party, Khloe met Tristan for the first time since news of his infidelity broke, revealing he attempted to kiss her.

She said the NBA star was "lingering" and asked her if she wanted to "grab a glass of wine" the night before True's party.

"I'm like, 'It must say dumb f***ing w***e on my forehead'," she explained to her assistant. "And he was like, 'No, it doesn't'. And then he was like, 'Can I have a hug?' And I one-arm hugged him, and he was like, 'One? A one-handed hug?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's nice enough'. And then he tried to like kiss me, and I go, 'This is the problem with you. You can't just take what you get'.

"And then this morning, he was like, 'Thankyou for letting me see True. She looked great. You looked even better'."

Thompson had been sending flowers and bombarding Khloe with calls prior to their meeting in an effort to win her back, with Khloe telling her mum, Kris, she didn't want to get back with him.