Kia gives Rio more zip and a sporting new model

ADDRESSING the primary hole in it's current line-up, Kia has upgraded the compact Rio hatch.

Kia Australia deleted the mid-spec Si and SLi models, replaced by a new Sport level trim which now has six-speed automatic rather than the old four-speed which made the Rio feel underpowered. The engine remains unchanged, a 1.4-litre four-cylinder that generates 74kW/133Nm, and it is also available with a six-speed manual.

Sport starts from $17,990 drive-away for the manual and $18,990 for the automatic.

Another new addition is a range-topping GT-Line that is armed with a 88kW/172Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine coupled to Kia's in-house seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The Rio GT-Line is $21,990 drive-away.

Bargain-basement S models are unchanged with either a six-speed manual or the four-speed automatic. The S prices remain from $16,990 for the manual and $17,490 drive-away for the auto.

Standard features on the S include anti-lock brakes, stability control, vehicle stability management, reverse parking sensors, rear-view camera, three child restraint points (two ISOFIX), six airbags as well as a six-speaker sound system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Sport adds 17-inch alloys, cruise control, leather trim on the steering wheel and gear shifter and electric folding mirrors.

The GT-Line gets a "specific sport tune” also also comes standard with autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist as well as idle stop and go. They also come with a body kit, LED daytime running lights, LED position lamps, LED rear combination lamps and LED fog lamps.

"The Rio has always been a foundation stone of the Kia brand and remains so with this latest range of improvements,” Kia Motors Australia chief operating officer Damien Meredith said.

"Competition in this segment is extremely tough but we have continued to listen to what our customers and the industry commentators say and made improvements based on that feedback.”