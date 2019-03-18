'Kia Kaha': Hundreds stand strong to remember victims

HUNDREDS braved the rain on Sunday night in a candlelit vigil for the victims and families of Friday's horrific terrorist attack at Christchurch.

The Stand Together for Christchurch event was held so people in the community could stand "united as one" to pay their respects to the 50 lives lost.

More than 200 people gathered at the top of Alexandra Headland under "crying skies" to remember the fallen and stand behind the Muslim community.

Vigil for Christchurch massacre

Several New Zealand expats spoke of the devastation the world was feeling after the attack on the "small, kind country".

Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace was "lost for words" as he offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims.

After a moment of silence, the solemn event was brought to an end with a touching haka.

Vigil for mass murder at Christchurch

"We are one person. Race doesn't define who we are, culture doesn't define who we are," organiser Jameela Pehi said.

"There is hope and there is love, and the world isn't full of people that hate."