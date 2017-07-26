Crystal-clear CCTV footage catches Yeppoon crim in the act

CCTV footage shows a man breaking into 7 Cycles in Yeppoon late last night. He made off with thousands of dollars of stock, and caused serious damage to the locally-owned small business.

A SINGLE father of five got a "kick in the guts" to discover his business broken into and irreplaceable stock stolen from his Yeppoon store.

High-quality CCTV footage shows a gloved man went to great lengths to pry open the 7 Cycles roller door, before kicking down a security door between two showrooms.

Owner Rod McDowell said he arrived to the damage this morning, after the criminal broke in at 10.54pm last night and made off with thousands of dollars in stock.

"Basically he just cranked one of the roller doors open, and then got into the back of the shop where the repairs get stored," Rod said.

"Then he got into the showroom, busted through the security door and into another showroom.

"He went into the office area, where the parts and accessories are, and took my $200 float."

Rod said he is out of pocket thousands of dollars in damages and that the man stole seven scooters worth $2500 and a $200 cash float.

What's worse, the criminal has taken two bikes on lay-by, one a birthday present due to for pick-up today.

"It's a big-time blow," Rod said.

"For me to pay my excess on insurance to get something back out of it, I don't know if its worth it; my premiums go up, my excess goes up.

"I've been broken into a few times and just have to take it.

"The bad thing was, two of the scooters he took were lay-bys and can't be replaced.

"They will come in to pick it up today, and it isn't here... and it's his birthday," Rod said of one of the rare scooters.

"And one is irreplaceable, they don't make the models."

Rod urged people keep an eye out for the distinct scooters; the new MGP VX7 team editions.

He said the most noticeable is the "oil slick colour", and the other an Envy S4 Prodigy with black oil slick wheels which cannot be purchased anymore.

Rod said the break-in was one in a sweep of three across Yeppoon last night, and believes cash was stolen from a nearby business.

The Queensland Police Services have been contacted to confirm the details of the other break-ins.

Rod said the timing couldn't be worse for local businesses who were already "struggling bad at the moment".

7 Cycles, Yeppoon owner Rod McDowell was devastated to discover his business was the target of a late night break-in on Tuesday night.

"Retail is down a lot we are doing it pretty hard, and it's just another kick in the guts really," he said.

"I have got five kids, a single dad with five kids, trying to deal with that as well as this now," he said of his children, aged from six years old to 15.

His eldest works at the store, but Rod has given him the day off as police come to assess the scene and dust for fingerprints.

"My life is full on, we have just finished stock-take and I have to do another," Rod said.

"I don't have the time of day, I have four daughters and one son, they have dancing and gymnastics and I have a business and am a single dad.

"There's not much I can do about it unfortunately, I'm leaving it up to the cops now."