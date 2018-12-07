Menu
KINKY BOOTS: Full Metal Pole Dance and Fitness owner Tamara MacKenzie.
Kick up your heels with alluring new dance class

Michelle Gately
7th Dec 2018 8:11 AM
IN A tease to next year's production of extravagant and sexy musical Kinky Boots, Pat Lilleboe is strapping on his heels to teach the art of burlesque.

Mr Lilleboe said the classes would allow people to unleash a wilder side of their personality and explore a new style of dance and performance.

Kinky Boots follows a father-son shoe factory that branches out into manufacturing sky-high heels for drag.

In the spirit of the musical, both men and women are welcome to take part in the workshops at Full Metal Pole and Fitness.

Mr Lilleboe, an experienced professional dancer, has been encouraging fellow Kinky Boots cast members to join the workshops ahead of rehearsals starting in January to break in their heels before taking the stage at the Pilbeam.

"I've talked to quite a few friends in performing circles and this is something Rocky's missing,” he said.

There's no need to have any experience with dance - or wearing heels.

Mr Lilleboe said burlesque is sexy, but easy to pick up and the classes will focus on technique and introduce a new routine each week.

"It's fun, it gives you energy. It's a safe space to explore that other side,” he said.

Full Metal Pole and Fitness owner Tamara MacKenzie said she'd hoped to bring Mr Lilleboe in for classes and the timing worked perfectly ahead of Kinky Boots rehearsals.

She was pleased to see the first booking made by a man, and hopes to encourage more people to step outside their comfort zone.

"I have a lot of girls who are interested in doing burlesque, but what's good is seeing some guys who want to do something completely different,” she said.

