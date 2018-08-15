Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Fitzroy Hotel,
The Fitzroy Hotel, "Floatel", looks to live up to its nickname as flood waters start to rise on the Depot Hill local.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker
Crime

Kicked out of home at 45, bailed to 'float-el'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN with a 15-page criminal history has been granted bail to a Rockhampton hotel after his elderly parents kicked him out.

In an unusual move, Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale granted the bail application made on Jason Scott Bellert's behalf to live in a room at the infamous Fitzroy Hotel - otherwise known at the 'float-el'.

Bellert, 45, charges include wilful damage and breach of bail, along with others.

As he sat in the dock yesterday with a torn t-shirt, Bellert repeatedly interjected proceedings as Ms Beckinsale asked questions of defence lawyer Wynnita Ludwick and police prosecutor Jess King.

Ms Beckinsale said she was concerned about allowing Bellert bail to a hotel, particularly one where he has carried out three alleged offences.

The court heard Bellert had no other bail address options.

"We may actually be approaching a point where the risk of reoffending outweighs spending too much time in custody," Ms King said.

The court heard the hotel owner was willing to give Bellert one more chance.

"This is highly irregular," Ms Beckinsale said.

"This is your last chance."

Ms Beckinsale placed new conditions on his bail, including reporting once a week to police.

bail fitzroy hotel float-el tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Child care fees costing Rocky mum more than her weekly wage

    premium_icon Child care fees costing Rocky mum more than her weekly wage

    News Parents are having a hard time navigating the new system and what it means

    • 15th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
    CQ child care centre sees enrolments rise with new system

    premium_icon CQ child care centre sees enrolments rise with new system

    Politics Read the facts here on the new subsidy program rolled out last month

    • 15th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
    ALARMING FOOTAGE: CQ train near misses are increasing

    premium_icon ALARMING FOOTAGE: CQ train near misses are increasing

    News Latest statistics prove the rail safety message isn't getting though

    Council increases sponsorship of major Rocky rowing regatta

    premium_icon Council increases sponsorship of major Rocky rowing regatta

    Council News The event is set to attract over 3000 people

    Local Partners