Kicking the black dog: State-wide blokes tour hits CQ

John Marksman (left) and Daniel Harris Bogo (far right) with their new van donated last month. Contributed

WHAT started as a small online space for men to share their thoughts has turned into a nation-wide tour breaking down the stigma of men's mental health.

The Black Dog Tour, formed by the "godfathers" of Facebook group Bloke's Advice, is visiting Yeppoon tomorrow in the fight to battle depression and mental illness.

Organiser for the current leg of the tour, Steve Clements, said the idea spurred just before Christmas by Daniel Bogo and John Marskman who put the plan in place.

Steve Clements was looking forward to meeting like-minded blokes at the event tomorrow. Contributed

"It all started as a bit of fun but has since turned into more than 500,000 thousands members all over the country," he said.

The purpose of this tour was to jump off the keyboard and get face-to-face with those struggling as a way of showing they care.

"Everybody has been effected by depression in some way so we knew it was important to bring this initiative to as many places as possible."

Steve said the tour bus, which was kindly donated to them in Brisbane, would hit the Yeppoon Main Beach tomorrow on it's trek down from Port Douglas.

The Black Dog Tour Bus will visit Yeppoon tomorrow. Contributed

He expected more than 50 people to come down and take advantage of the free BBQ and strike up conversations with like-minded men.

Livingstone Shire Council granted approval for the space tomorrow which Steve was thankful for.

"It's extremely important that men talk, that's the problem but, they don't," he said.

"We want to break down this stigma that Aussie men don't open up."

Steve said anybody was welcome to come to the Yeppoon Main Beach from 3pm where families were also welcome.