Kidnapped, shot and dumped bleeding in laneway

Detectives have released CCTV vision of four men who they believe were behind a brutal armed kidnapping in Sydney's south-west.

It comes after a gang of men swarmed a young man's home before shooting him in the shoulder and forcing him into a white van in what's been described as an "extremely violent crime."

The 28-year-old was confronted by three men - two armed with guns - outside his home in Cowper Street, Yagoona on October 31 last year.

A scuffle then broke out which resulted in the man being shot in the shoulder and stuffed into the back of a white Holden Commodore.

The young man was shot in the shoulder and stuffed into a van in a vicious kidnapping. Picture: NSW Police

Detectives are urging anyone who may be able to identify the attackers in the CCTV to come forward to Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000. Picture: NSW Police

Police have been told the man was bound, repeatedly assaulted and shot for a second time in the knee while captive.

The man was then dragged from the van and left with critical wounds in McPherson Lane in Carlton before being found by paramedics.

He was taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition but has since been released.

Just after midnight on the same day, police were called to a car fire on Massey Street, Carlton, where they found a burnt out white Holden Commodore.

Police also believe a Toyota Hiace with the registration EBB98Z was involved in the attack.

Detectives investigating the kidnapping have now publicly released CCTV of the men behind the vicious attack.

Police believe the four men seen in the CCTV - captured hours after the attack - abducted and shot the man while two men currently before the courts planned the violent act.

Detectives are urging anyone who has more information about the men's identities to come forward.

The men are described as muscly, wearing light coloured T-shirts, long pants and sneakers.

Already, police have charged two men, aged 27 and 28, in connection with the targeted assault.

The younger man was charged with eight offences including accessory before the fact to take person intend commit serious indictable offence and drug possession.

He was formally refused bail to next appear at Central Local Court on May 12.

The older man was charged with do act intending to pervert the course of justice, three counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without permission and possess prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on July 7.

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Grant Taylor, urged anyone in the community with information about the incident to come forward.

"As inquiries into this kidnapping continue - we are asking the public to examine this footage carefully to help investigators identify these four men," Det A/Supt Taylor said.

"This was an extremely violent crime that took place across Sydney and left a man with life-threatening injuries."

"The footage depicts four men walking along a suburban street in Beverley Park in the hours following the kidnapping and subsequent dumping of the victim."

Police also believe a white Toyota HiAce van with NSW registration 'EBB98Z' was involved in the attack and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Kidnapped, shot and dumped bleeding in laneway