Kidney Kar Rally raises thousands for which cause?

DRIVING WHEELS: Mick Newman, Kev Burrows, Chaz Mostert on the first day of the Kidney Kar Rally.

DRIVING WHEELS: Mick Newman, Kev Burrows, Chaz Mostert on the first day of the Kidney Kar Rally. Nicky Way

THE 2019 Kidney Kar Rally roared into Rockhampton and went straight to the Great Western Hotel and the Rockhampton Leagues Club, racing towards the last $77,000 of their $500,000 goal for kids battling kidney disease.

Queensland's only Kidney Kar Rally contestants - Mick Newman and co-driver Kev Burrows, are hoping to meet their team target of $20,000 before they race their VX Commodore "The Renewables”, 4000km to the finish line in Armidale this Saturday.

"So far we've raised around $16,000 and that's through the support of amazing Central Queensland organisations like Glencore and their Oaky North coal operation who donated $2000 to kickstart our fundraising campaign. We're so close to our $20,000 target, it would be really great in the regional Queensland community could help us do that,” Mr Newman said.

The Kidney Kar Rally's 42 cars will travel a total of 4000 km of very dusty roads raising money for the Kidney Kids. Nicky Way

Glencore director underground operations Darren Nicholls said supporting local communities that host the company's mining operations was important.

"Being based in Central Queensland, and with many of our workers living and working across Queensland, we wanted to support Mick and Kev in their efforts to help change the lives of our littlest community members,” Mr Nicolls said.

Mick Newman has been racing with the Kidney Kar Rally since it 2015, but this year there was a special highlight when Supercar driver Chaz Mostert got behind the wheel.

"Chaz Mostert raced with our 42 cars on the first day of the Rally and he even gave us some driving tips and tricks, it was great.

Cars taking part in the 2019 Kidney Kar Rally. Nicky Way

"What amazes me and Kev is these kids who have so many health issues have the biggest smiles on their faces and if we can help 120 of them enjoy a week where life is 'normal' at the annual Kidney Kids Camp we'll be really happy,” he said.

For Mick Newman the cause is also personal.

"My father passed away from kidney disease so that's another reason this cause is close to my heart.”

Every day 53 people in Australia die from kidney disease including Queensland kids.

"These are unbelievable kids doing it really tough and if we can help in any way that would be great,” he said.

"Any donations for the Kidney Kids would be really appreciated. People can find our car 'The Renewables' under the 'Support a team' link at KidneyKarRally.org.au.”

If you would like to help Mick Newman and Kev Burrows in the Renewables 2000 VX Commodore to navigate 4000 kilometres and raise $20,000, you can visit kidneykarrally.org.au/