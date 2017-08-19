Kids catch mum in sex act ... and she didn't stop

IN COURT: A woman caught masturbating in front of her children has breached her bail conditions twice since the incident.

A WOMAN caught masturbating in front of her children and who continued with the inappropriate sex act despite being caught, has breached her bail conditions twice since the incident.

The 41-year-old mother of eight pleaded guilty to one of the bail breaches in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 14 and had her bail conditions varied to avoid further breaches in the future. She had appeared in court the week before for the other bail breach.

The court heard the woman entered into a bail condition on July 20 in relation to four charges of indecent treatment of children.

Her bail conditions included no consumption of alcohol or drugs after police alleged the woman was at risk of committing serious offences while intoxicated.

The woman's lawyer, Rowan King, argued his client's criminal history did not support this allegation.

"The allegation is she was drunk when she was involved in the inappropriate sex act," he said.

Mr King said his client was in the middle of the act when the children walked in to the room and she didn't stop.

He did inform the court the woman admitted she had an alcohol addiction all her life.

Mr King's client had breached bail by drinking alcohol, the latest breach on August 11.

She had spent three days in custody at the time of sentence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes told the court police attended a Connors St residence at 9.55pm on August 11 for a welfare check.

He said police discovered the defendant on the couch with an empty bottle of rum and empty premix cans next to her and she returned a positive breath test.

Mr King said his client had just ended an abusive long-term relationship and was stressed over the property settlement post the separation.

He said she had not seen her children since July 19.

Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered the woman pay a $500 fine and the bail conditions varied to exclude the alcohol condition.