Crime

Kids commit three offences in four hours

Claudia Williams
by
23rd Jul 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIDS as young as 12 allegedly set wheelie bins on fire in three separate incidents during a four-hour period in Cherbourg.

A 12-year-old Cherbourg boy is being dealt with under the the Youth Justice Act after allegedly taking a wheelie bin and setting it on fire at a residence on Barber St at 8.45pm on July 18.

Two hours later, offenders allegdly took a wheelie bin and set it on fire at another address on Barber St at 10.45pm.

As a result a 12-year-old boy is being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

About 90 minutes later, at 12.15am on July 19, offenders allegedly took a wheelie bin and set it on fire on Barambah Ave.

As a result, a 12-year-old Cherbourg boy is being dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Police could not confirm whether the alleged offences were committed by the same boy.

