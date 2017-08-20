Kids dairy snacks recalled after faulting packaging

Parmalat Australia has recalled Calciyum, Woolworths & Aldi Brooklea yoghurt pouches sold at various retailers including Woolworths, Aldi, Metcash/IGA, Foodworks, Foodland, Friendly Grocer 4 Square and/or Farmer Jacks stores nationally.

AUSTRALIANS have been advised of a national recall of popular children's dairy snack over choking fears.

The NSW Food Authority advises Parmalat Australia has recalled Calciyum, Woolworths and Aldi Brooklea yoghurt pouches sold at various retailers including Woolworths, Aldi, Metcash/IGA, Foodworks, Foodland, Friendly Grocer 4 Square and/or Farmer Jacks stores nationally.

The recall is due to a packaging fault resulting in a potential choking hazard.

Product details:

Calciyum Yoghurt 70g Pouches

Use By

Banana 21-Aug-17, 28-Aug-17, 05-Sep-17, 11-Sep-17, 18-Sep-17, 25-Sep-17, 03-Oct-17

Vanilla 20-Aug-17, 28-Aug-17, 04-Sep-17, 11-Sep-17, 18-Sep-17, 25-Sep-17, 02-Oct-17

Strawberry 21-Aug-17, 28-Aug-17, 04-Sep-17, 05-Sep-17, 11-Sep-17, 12-Sep-17, 19-Sep-17, 25-Sep-17, 26-Sep-17, 02-Oct-17, 03-Oct-17

Fruit Salad 21-Aug-17, 28-Aug-17, 04-Sep-17, 11-Sep-17, 18-Sep-17, 25-Sep-17, 02-Oct-17

Woolworths Yoghurt 70g Pouches

Vanilla 21 Aug - 3 Oct inclusive

Banana 21 Aug - 3 Oct inclusive

Strawberry 21 Aug - 4 Oct inclusive

Aldi Brooklea Yogurt Squishy Super Size 150g Pouches

Strawberry, Vanilla, Tropical flavours

Use by dates: 20 August to 24 September 2017 inclusive

Consumers should not consume this product. The centre top of the cap may become dislodged upon re-application of the cap after initial use, and pose a choking hazard. The product can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information, contact the consumer service team on 1800 676 961.