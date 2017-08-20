Kids dairy snacks recalled after faulting packaging

AUSTRALIANS have been advised of a national recall of popular children's dairy snack over choking fears.
The NSW Food Authority advises Parmalat Australia has recalled Calciyum, Woolworths and Aldi Brooklea yoghurt pouches sold at various retailers including Woolworths, Aldi, Metcash/IGA, Foodworks, Foodland, Friendly Grocer 4 Square and/or Farmer Jacks stores nationally.
The recall is due to a packaging fault resulting in a potential choking hazard.
Product details:
Calciyum Yoghurt 70g Pouches
Use By
Banana 21-Aug-17, 28-Aug-17, 05-Sep-17, 11-Sep-17, 18-Sep-17, 25-Sep-17, 03-Oct-17
Vanilla 20-Aug-17, 28-Aug-17, 04-Sep-17, 11-Sep-17, 18-Sep-17, 25-Sep-17, 02-Oct-17
Strawberry 21-Aug-17, 28-Aug-17, 04-Sep-17, 05-Sep-17, 11-Sep-17, 12-Sep-17, 19-Sep-17, 25-Sep-17, 26-Sep-17, 02-Oct-17, 03-Oct-17
Fruit Salad 21-Aug-17, 28-Aug-17, 04-Sep-17, 11-Sep-17, 18-Sep-17, 25-Sep-17, 02-Oct-17
Woolworths Yoghurt 70g Pouches
Vanilla 21 Aug - 3 Oct inclusive
Banana 21 Aug - 3 Oct inclusive
Strawberry 21 Aug - 4 Oct inclusive
Aldi Brooklea Yogurt Squishy Super Size 150g Pouches
Strawberry, Vanilla, Tropical flavours
Use by dates: 20 August to 24 September 2017 inclusive
Consumers should not consume this product. The centre top of the cap may become dislodged upon re-application of the cap after initial use, and pose a choking hazard. The product can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.
For more information, contact the consumer service team on 1800 676 961.