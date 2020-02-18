Kids dug up mum’s backyard hash stash, took it to school

A Yeppoon mum buried jars of cannabis in her backyard only to have her children dig them up and take them to school.

Authorities got involved after two of the jars, containing 60 grams of the drug, were found in a backpack which was left outside Yeppoon State High School on November 9.

The backpack also contained clothing and was handed in to police.

The 44-year-old mother only fessed up after one of her children was interviewed by police in relation to the find.

On January 30, the mum attended Yeppoon police station with two of her children and one of the youngsters was spoken to. When the interview was finished, the child left the room and it was then the mum advised police that the cannabis jars were in fact hers.

She admitted she had wrapped the glass jars in Glad Wrap and buried them in the backyard in September prior to going into drug rehabilitation.

She said she did it in case she had the desire to “use” when she returned from rehab.

The mum told police she was unsure which of her children had found the jars and put them in the backpack.

“She stated that the two of them had planned to run away together (and) they must have accidentally left the backpack outside the school,” Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes told Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday where the mum pleaded guilty to cannabis possession.

It was not the first time the woman had fronted court for drug offending.

In 2016 she was handed a jail sentence with immediate parole. Last week the court heard the woman had six children, all under 18.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told the mum she had heavy responsibilities to her children who were at an impressionable age.

“This is the risk when you have drugs in your home - you expose kids to the idea that their mother has used them,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“It’s a shame. I can see you can hardly breathe, so at least you are taking it very seriously.

“If you offend again you’re likely to have a term of actual imprisonment - that has to be something that you are painfully aware of.”

The mother was sentenced to three months’ jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

She has not been named to protect the identity of her children.