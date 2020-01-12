Kids get ‘back to school’ ready and savvy

PRE-LOVED uniforms, check!

Free Haircuts, check!

School Savvy CQ is ticking all the boxes to get children back to school ready, well prepared and feeling their best.

Local hair stylists across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions have donated their time to offer free haircuts to schoolchildren at School Savvy’s pop-up shops next week.

School Savvy CQ assistant co-ordinator Danielle Mitchell said parents could not only benefit from purchasing low cost stationery and preloved uniforms, but also have their child looking good and feeling their best, ready for the school year, easing the financial burden even further for struggling families.

“We wish to thank the generosity of these hairdressers who have come on board to help the School Savvy initiative,” she said.

“It’s challenging enough for many families in the region during this time of the year. The back to school period can add even more pressure, but School Savvy aims to make a difference to help ease that burden, and with the addition of free haircuts for the kids, many families will benefit greatly.

“Parents can simply attend our Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast pop-ups shop during the haircut hours next week, no bookings necessary,” she said.

Unleashed Hair owner Aliesha Johnston and her team (senior hair stylist Georgia Carter) from Emu Park are eager to help out.

The women will be attending the Rockhampton pop-up shop today from 9am to 3pm, offering free basic haircuts and trims to school aged children. CentacareCQ’s support worker and hairdresser of 25 years, Sharaah Theaker will also be donating her time for free haircuts in Rockhampton and Yeppoon’s pop-up shops. No stranger to the program, Sharaah donated her time to cutting hair for School Savvy atlast year’s pop up shop in Rockhampton across two days. “It’s all about giving back to the community, taking the financial pressure of the parents and easing the burden for families as they get their kids ready for the school year,” she said.

Another Rockhampton hairdresser of more than 30 years, she is volunteering her time as a personal pledge. She’s giving back to the community that was compassionate and supportive towards her while she and her husband worked on rebuilding their small business after a fire damaged their machinery and stock.

“Local support is something our community is best at, after experiencing this first hand I wish nothing but to help the community, which helped me when I needed it the most,” she said. Finally, Danielle said the School Savvy team were excited to help children and families within the community to start the school year right. For more School Savvy information, visit page six.