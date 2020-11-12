Kids’ heartbreaking farewell to mum after Tanby Rd tragedy

Brianne Doyle, a mother of four, has died in hospital two weeks after she was involved in a serious crash on Tanby Rd.

SINGLE MUM of four Brianna Doyle is being remembered as a vivacious and social person with a caring heart.

Brianne sadly died in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on October 29, from injuries sustained in a crash on Tanby Rd, Emu Park, on October 22.

The 32-year-old Rockhampton born woman leaves behind four children, aged 12, 11, eight and six.

In under a week, $25,000 has been raised for the family, with the money to go towards the children's education and needs.

"We hoped we raise some money for the kids but for it to be as quick as it has gone is the most pleasing thing," Brianne's brother John Doyle said.

"These kids are going to have a tough journey," sister Rudie Doyle said.

"I don't want them to feel like they can't do anything they want, I still want them to follow their dreams and do anything their mum would have wanted them to do.

"I still want to give them the opportunities their mother would have gave them."

They have both been blown away by the response to the fundraising page and support they have received.

"The support … the love and care … you can't put a price on it," John said.

"People from all over the place sending their thoughts and prayers."

"We have people we don't even know sending us messages," Rudie said.

Brianne was in hospital for eight days and unfortunately never regained consciousness.

Saying goodbye was one of the worst things her family has had to do.

However, Rudie and John could not thank the hospital staff enough for the genuine kindness they showed the family.

"They went absolutely above and beyond for us and the kids," Rudie said.

"The kids painted her nails, they let them do her hair, fingerprints, handprints … It was hard for them but for them to have these last few memories with Mum."

Rudie and John shared with pride the kind of mother Brianne was with her caring, loving and supportive nature.

"She did everything for them," John said.

"She wanted them to explore anything they wanted to; she would take them to the beach and go swimming, enrol them in footy, record all of them singing.

"She did everything she could to explore different avenues to see if that's what they wanted to pursue."

Brianne was one of six children and has left behind not only a mark on her big family, but many, many friends.

Rudie and John described Brianne as a "social butterfly".

"She made connections everywhere she went," John said.

"If she met someone yesterday, she would make a point to go see them tomorrow.

"If she met a friend or distant relation, she would make a point to go and see them and stay in contact with them, be around and about."

True to the kind spirit Brianne had, she has connected the family with loved ones from all over.

"Through her own little miracle she has brought us all together, people we haven't seen in years or decades …. Her reach and her touch is amazing," John said.

Brianne's funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle from 10am with a graveside service at the North Rockhampton Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral is limited, however everyone is invited to attend the graveside service.

The family has asked everyone to wear Brianne's favourite colours - purple and teal.

