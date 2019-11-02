Kids in car as mum tried to run over her partner

CHILDREN were in a car when their mother deliberately drove at her partner multiple times, driving on the wrong side of the road and forcing him to jump a fence to escape.

Rachel Gloria Alexis Landers, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Landers, her “Nanna”, two children aged seven and nine, and the victim were in a white Ford Territory after school pick-up at 3.10pm on August 28 when Landers told the victim she was driving them to Woorabinda.

She said the victim did not want to go and asked her to stop the vehicle.

Ms King said the pair argued, the victim took $50 from Landers and exited the vehicle near at a park near Dee St, Mt Morgan.

She said angrily, Landers drove off, did a U-turn and drove back at the victim, deliberately driving at him.

Ms King said Landers did this multiple times, driving on the wrong side of the road and forcing the victim to jump a fence to escape.

She said Landers called police afterwards, telling them her partner was “being a s---” and that she had tried to run him down.

Ms King said a witness called police.

She said Landers told police she did not trust her partner to go home without her.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Landers did not trust him because she had come home recently to find he had smashed up the house, including the television.

Ms Legrady said Landers was supported in court yesterday by the victim, but the relationship was terminated after the incident.

She said that Landers was struggling to look after her four children alone, with one child having learning difficulties.

She said the father of the children lived in Townsville where Landers went to school.

Ms Legrady said her client had no family contact except with the “Nanna”, who lives in Brisbane.

She said there would be no one to look after her children if she was sent to prison.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Landers to an 18-month prison term with immediate parole and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.