FILE. Police cars generic.
Crime

Kids on a rampage in North Rockhampton shop

Jack Evans
1st Feb 2020 4:04 PM
Multiple police and ambulance crews have rushed to the Stocklands shopping centre in North Rockhampton after reports of a large group of children causing havoc.

The initial call out was believed to be to the McDonalds, external to the centre where it is believed they were demanding cash.

reports suggest ambulance crews were called soon after to attend a woman in the McDonalds who had been assaulted.

It is understood multiple arrests have already been made in the carpark nearby.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

