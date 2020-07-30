Menu
Kids pulled from school, daycare amid virus fears

by Kara Sonter
30th Jul 2020 7:10 PM
Parents south of Brisbane have started pulling their children from schools and daycare centres as concerns build that their suburbs will be part of a COVID-19 hot spot.

Parents in suburbs like Springfield made the decision to keep their children at home today after three cases of COVID-19 were detected in Logan and southern Brisbane.

Mums took to social media to say they had decided not to let their little ones go to classes.

"We decided to home-school in April but if they were still in mainstream I would be keeping my kids home," said one mum.

"Mine are staying home," said another.

Currently, Chatswood Hill State School at Springwood and Parklands Christian College at Park Ridge are subject to emergency closures after COVID-19 exposures however the department of health says students from other schools can continue attending.

"Community members on Brisbane's southside are asked to remain alert but not alarmed," a Queensland Health spokesperson said.

"The advice for schools has not changed.

"Schools continue to ensure physical distancing and high standards of health and hygiene are practised on-site to limit transmission of COVID-19.

"Anyone who is showing signs of illness such as COVID-19 symptoms, or feeling unwell, must not attend school and should get tested immediately."

Originally published as Kids pulled from school, daycare amid virus fears

