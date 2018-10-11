Menu
Missing Gold Coast man Hugo Bonham.
Crime

Kill suspect: ‘I’m in big trouble, huh?’

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Oct 2018 2:32 AM
A FINANCIAL planner accused of murdering his client said "I'm in big trouble, huh?" when detectives revealed they had footage of his car in the dead man's driveway.

Trung The Ma, 35, is on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court for the alleged murder of Huegio Bonham at the Gold Coast in February 2014.

He has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility, with lawyers arguing he had an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

Prosecutors told the court Ma killed Mr Bonham with a hammer after his client threatened to tell people the financial adviser had defrauded him of more than $700,000.

A video of Ma's police interview was played to the jury showing him telling police he did not know what happened.

But after police reveal they had footage of his vehicle, Mr Ma sighs before explaining.

"I'm in big trouble huh?" he said. "I went there, spoke to him and um the reason I didn't want to say anything is because I know it would look really bad for me."

Crown prosecutor Michael Lehane argued Ma killed Mr Bonham and disposed of his body. The trial continues.

