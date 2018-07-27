Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meninga had a daughter, Sara, with then prison guard Tracy Billinghurst, or Pomeroy.
Meninga had a daughter, Sara, with then prison guard Tracy Billinghurst, or Pomeroy.
News

Released killer now free to spend time with daughter

rbruinsma
by
23rd May 2014 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RELEASED killer and rapist Bevan Meninga is now free to spend more time with a child he fathered while behind bars.

The daughter would now be a young teenager.

Meninga, 42, (pictured) was released from jail on Wednesday, after serving 21 years of a life sentence for the murder of 19-year-old Coast woman Cheree Richardson in 1991.

A spokesman from Queensland Corrective Services said it did not discuss private matters related to prisoners due to privacy provisions.

"A relationship between a prisoner and correctional officer is a breach of the Code of Conduct and is subject to an Ethical Standards investigation," he said.

"Prisoners may maintain contact with persons outside prison through telephone, mail and personal visits."

Visitors had to be approved by a prison manager or delegate.

The spokesman said conjugal visits were not permitted in Queensland correctional centres, and deflected any further inquiries.

"Statistics pertaining to QCS can be sought by lodging a Right to Information request with the Department of Justice and Attorney-General."

Meninga's release came with strict parole conditions including that he may not live on the Sunshine Coast and must undergo regular drug and alcohol testing.

Related Items

Show More
bevan meninga child corrective services crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

    News 'Thousands of Rocky people loved him... he had a vision we could make this city a better place': Ted Price has been remembered as a passionate, hard-working man

    EXCLUSIVE: CQ miner speaks up on brutal labour hire truths

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: CQ miner speaks up on brutal labour hire truths

    Politics The CQ coal miner explains the unfairness of being in labour hire

    Man jailed for 'savage' attack in fit of jealous rage

    premium_icon Man jailed for 'savage' attack in fit of jealous rage

    Crime ALCOHOL-fueled attack left man needed surgery on jaw

    'The Boy from Biloela' studio gets $5.5M transformation

    'The Boy from Biloela' studio gets $5.5M transformation

    News It will become a 351 corner stage theatre

    Local Partners