Killer left corpse at preschool

Emergency services investigated into the night after a body was found in a preschool car park in September, 2016. Picture: Andy Brownbill

A man who stabbed a friend and left his body in a preschool car park has been jailed.

Danny Volpe was sentenced to nine years’ prison with six non-parole in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday, after a previous murder conviction was overturned.

The 61-year-old had been heavily using ice when he stabbed Cameron Harris, 39, a father of one, after claiming Harris threatened his family.

He was “sick of Cameron Harris being smart and rude”, he told a friend.

Justice Jane Dixon said the stabbing was a “gross over-reaction to any comments that were made about your family”.

After the daylight killing on September 17, 2016, Volpe began driving Mr Harris to hospital but “panicked” when he died on the way.

He ditched him in a car park beside Upper Ferntree Gully Preschool.

The body was discovered by a passer-by who tried to revive Harris and called Triple-0, but it was too late.

Volpe has already spent almost five years behind bars after being arrested in September 2016 and going through two murder trials.

He will be eligible for release next year.

The first trial was abandoned before a verdict was reached and a second jury convicted him of murder in 2018, but his sentence of 19 years was overturned in October when the Court of Appeal found there was an issue with the evidence presented.

Volpe suffered a “horrendous” childhood, marked by horrific abuse that left him with PTSD and memories he tried to suppress with hard drugs.

He was using heroin daily by the age of 15, Justice Dixon said.

He turned his life around when he met wife Julie Volpe in 1991, becoming a dedicated family man to their eight children and even taking in homeless youths.

But when the marriage began to fracture in 2016, he relapsed into drug use.

He had only known Harris for two days when he killed him, after they met through a mutual friend and “immediately become involved in scams” together.

His family is supporting him and will welcome him back with open arms upon release.

Harris’s daughter, however, has been left dealing with feelings of “emptiness” after the loss of her dad.

She struggles with thinking about life milestones she will have to experience without him, she had told the court.

“Her father will always be a part of her soul,” Justice Dixon said.

